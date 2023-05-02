KEY POINTS Adriano Moraes is set to face Demetrious Johnson again at ONE Fight Night 10

Adriano Moraes has fought 20 different individuals throughout his professional mixed martial arts career, but there is one opponent in particular whom he holds in high regard—and it's none other than Demetrious Johnson.

The Brazilian sensation has shared the cage with "Mighty Mouse" twice under the ONE Championship, with Moraes pulling off a stunning upset victory in April 2021 before suffering the same fate at the hands of Johnson in August of last year.

Both men have the chance to break the deadlock and put the intense rivalry to rest this Friday, May 5 as Johnson and Moraes are slated to go head-to-head for the third time with the coveted flyweight title on the line in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10—the promotion's debut on United States soil.

As the stakes could not be higher for their rubber match, Moraes left no stone unturned in training camp as he faces a foe regarded by many as the greatest mixed martial artist to ever grace the sport.

"Because it is a trilogy, the preparation is more detailed because we know each other well, but it is intense training the same way [as with any other opponent]," he stated

In addition, "Mikhino" made sure that he has all bases covered at the world-renowned American Top Team in Coconut Creek, California.

"I have great training partners and coaches that help me every day like Katel Kubis for Muay Thai, Steve Mocco and Mike Brown for wrestling, Pitu and Gabriel de Oliveira in boxing, and Marcos 'Parrumpinha' and Rani Yahya in jiu-jitsu," Moraes shared.

"'Cobrinha' (Rubens Charles Maciel) came here and helped, and 'Buchecha' (Marcus Almeida) helps me in grappling as well. In MMA, there is Pedro Munhoz, Alexandre Pantoja, and other guys who help me a lot."

With the third encounter happening at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, Moraes also took the opportunity to familiarize himself with the city's weather conditions and high-altitude environment.

"I gave a seminar here [recently] and spent a few days tuning in and setting myself with the altitude, and I have some training partners who have already fought there and told me about the altitude of Colorado. It's all planned," the former two-time ONE flyweight champion said.

Moraes' willingness to go above and beyond in his preparations is a clear indication that he recognizes the significance of his upcoming assignment.

"I consider Johnson the biggest rival of my career. He is considered the best in the world and also in the history of this division. He was my greatest victory, and at the same time, my greatest defeat," he mentioned.

With all of that in mind, Moraes would dearly love to attain a definitive victory over Johnson on Friday.

"I was the first world champion of ONE's flyweight category. I'm glad to be one of the pillars of the division and to be in the main event of the first ONE Championship event in the U.S. It will be very significant to beat him here," he ended.