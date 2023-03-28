KEY POINTS A source reports that CM Punk is simply "not welcomed back" inside the AEW locker room

CM Punk's return to the world of pro wrestling under All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was one of the biggest sports moments of 2021.

Many again grew attached to the product because of him, but not even two years later, some of his co-workers do not want to see him again.

Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch (PW Torch) recently revealed on his "Focus on AEW" podcast how the locker room allegedly feels behind the scenes with Punk not around recently.

"From what I can gather... the sentiment is that he's just not welcomed back. The wrestlers don't want him back. The majority of wrestlers don't want him back. I would go as far as even saying that my sources are saying the mass majority of wrestlers don't want him back," Keller stated.

"One person said maybe one or two of the top third of the roster want him back... And then there are some younger guys who liked him."

Punk is currently on the shelf after tearing a muscle in his arm back in September 2022 at the All Out pay-per-view, where the now-infamous brawl happened—which caused many fans to turn sour on AEW, Punk and executive vice presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (brothers Matt & Nick Jackson).

The latter three have since returned to AEW programming after a short suspension, while Punk has yet to make his presence felt at any point, but he did push through with firing back against rumors being brought up against him as of last week.

Pro wrestling insider Dave Meltzer posted on his message boards that Punk was at fault for the short build-up to Punk's defense of the AEW Championship against Jon Moxley.

Punk took to social media to respond against Meltzer's claims, while later shooting at fellow AEW performer Chris Jericho who had been accused of giving out info to dirt sheets about what has been happening inside the locker room.

Keller confirmed on his podcast that Punk's decision to respond in such a manner has only helped sink his chances of an in-ring return with AEW, but he clarified that it will be up to company CEO Tony Khan to determine whether Punk returns.

"I think it would be difficult before Punk said what he said on Instagram. I think it's going to be much more difficult now, but I don't know if the odds of Tony wanting to bring back Punk have changed based on what Punk said," Keller said.

With regard to the backstage politics, Keller mentioned that Punk does not get along with "Hangman" [Adam Page], Moxley, Omega, The Young Bucks and even MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedmann); though he is not sure about the MJF situation.

All in all, Punk's pro wrestling career has more questions now than answers after his latest run of issues and only time will tell whether he returns or not.