Australian Open fans confronted Alexander Zverev after his defeat to Jannik Sinner in the men's singles final for tennis, with one heckler shouting, "Australia believes Olga and Brenda," referencing Zverev's ex-girlfriends who accused him of domestic abuse.

The remark came as Zverev prepared his runner-up speech following his 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), and 6-3 loss, reported the New York Post.

Zverev, who denied the allegations, did not address the domestic abuse allegations.

Instead, Zverev, now 0-3, praised Sinner's win.

"Congratulations to Jannik, you more than deserve it, you're the best player in the world by far. I was hoping that I could be more competitive today but you're just too good. It's as simple as that," Zverev said.

"I don't know if I'll ever be able to lift this trophy, but I'll keep coming back, I'll keep trying, and I'll see you next year," he added

Sinner celebrated his third Grand Slam title as the world's top-ranked tennis player.

