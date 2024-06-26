Belgium, Romania and Slovakia qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Wednesday as war-torn Ukraine were left heartbroken by a thrilling end to Group E.

Romania's 1-1 draw with Slovakia in Frankfurt secured the point both nations needed to progress, while Ukraine's brave effort in a 0-0 draw with Belgium was not enough.

All four sides ended the section on four points, but Ukraine paid for their 3-0 defeat to Romania in their opening game as they finished bottom of the group on goal difference.

Belgium could be made to pay for making a meal of a group they were expected to cruise as Domenico Tedesco's men will face France in the last 16 after finishing second.

Slovakia advance as one of the best third-placed sides and will find out their last 16 opponents, along with Romania, after Wednesday's final matches in Group F.

Belgium's mix of veteran talent and rising stars are just one of a host of favoured sides yet to hit their stride in Germany.

Their support reacted furiously at the final whistle in Stuttgart, with captain Kevin De Bruyne appearing to tell his team-mates not to go over to acknowledge them as the whistles and jeers grew louder.

Ukraine became the first side since the expansion of the Euros to 24 teams to fail to get out of the group stage with four points.

It was a tale of what might have been for Serhiy Rebrov's men as Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels prevented a corner from crossing the line by centimetres before denying Georgiy Sudakov a memorable winner in stoppage time.

However, in stark contrast to Belgium's rebuke, the Ukrainians were still handed a hero's reception at the end by their band of supporters.

"A strong nation is one that remains united and supports each other at all times. Both in times of defeat and in times of victory," wrote Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram.

"Today we thank the Ukrainian national football team. Despite the disappointing result, you fought for our country... Glory to Ukraine!"

In Frankfurt, Romania ensured progress to the knockout stages of a Euros for the first time in 24 years after coming from behind to take a point.

Slovakia went in front on 24 minutes when Ondrej Duda powered home a header.

The lead only lasted 13 minutes as Ianis Hagi, son of former Barcelona and Real Madrid star Gheorghe Hagi, won a penalty that was emphatically converted by Razvan Marin.

Only two places in the knockout stages are still up for grabs.

Portugal are already through as Group F winners, but all of Turkey, the Czech Republic and Georgia, on their major tournament debut, can join them.

Turkey just need a point against the Czechs to progress in second place.

The Czech Republic and Georgia need to win to advance either in second or as one of the best four third-placed sides.

Should they both fail to win, Hungary will claim the final place in the last 16.

England will also be keeping a close eye as anything other than a Georgia or Czech win will see them meet the Netherlands in the last 16.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez made eight changes to his side but Cristiano Ronaldo does start as he aims to overtake former Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric as the oldest goalscorer in European Championship history.