Boxing's roots run deep, tracing back to ancient civilizations like Egypt and Greece, where combat sports were celebrated in events like the Greek Olympics. However, the first documented boxing match in the modern sense took place in Britain in 1681. Over time, rules began to formalize, evolving throughout the 1700s.

By the 19th century, boxing had taken shape into a recognizable sport, establishing weight classes and standardizing regulations. As the 20th century dawned, boxing surged in popularity, captivating millions of fans worldwide and becoming a lucrative industry. With iconic figures emerging and legendary matches captivating audiences, boxing solidified its status as one of the globe's most revered sports.

8.

Roy Jones Jr.

Roy Jones Jr., born Jan. 16, 1969, is an American-Russian dual citizen and boxing icon. Throughout his illustrious career spanning over three decades, Jones held multiple world championships in four weight classes, showcasing unparalleled skill and athleticism. Renowned for his exceptional hand speed, footwork, and punching power, Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers in history. His historic achievements include becoming the first former middleweight champion in over a century to win a heavyweight title in 2003.

7.

George Foreman

George Foreman, born Jan. 10, 1949, is an American former professional boxer, minister, and entrepreneur. Known for his immense punching power, he became a two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist. Despite retiring in 1977, he made a remarkable comeback at age 45, reclaiming the heavyweight title in 1994. Beyond boxing, Foreman is a successful entrepreneur, notably famous for the George Foreman Grill, which has sold over 100 million units worldwide.

6.

Roberto Duran (PAN)

Roberto Duran, nicknamed "Hands of Stone," was a boxing legend known for his incredible skill and durability. He made history by fighting in five decades and held world titles in four different weight classes. With a record of 103 wins, including 70 knockouts, Duran showcased his dominance in the ring. Despite facing defeats, notably against 'Sugar' Ray Leonard, Duran's legacy as one of the greatest boxers of all time remains indelible.

5.

Sugar Ray Leonard

"Sugar" Ray Leonard, born May 17, 1956, is an American former professional boxer, renowned for his prowess in the ring. Despite his modest statistics, Leonard's legacy shines through his epic battles against boxing legends like Marvin Hagler, Roberto Duran, and Thomas Hearns. He won world titles in five weight classes and was part of the famed "Four Kings," whose bouts defined an era. Leonard's achievements, including Fighter of the Decade for the 1980s, solidify his place among boxing's elite.

4.

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson, born June 30, 1966, is an American former professional boxer known as "Iron Mike" and "the Baddest Man on the Planet." He dominated the heavyweight division, becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in history. Despite legal troubles, including a rape conviction, Tyson's ferocious boxing style and controversial behavior captivated audiences. Inducted into multiple boxing halls of fame, he remains one of the most iconic and polarizing figures in the sport's history.

3.

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali, the iconic Olympic gold medalist and former heavyweight champion, transcended boxing with his unmatched charisma and self-confidence. Renowned for his dazzling footwork and memorable quotes, he captivated the world stage. Ali's principled stance against the Vietnam War and his battles inside the ring solidified his legend. Despite setbacks in his twilight years, Ali's impact on sports and society remains unparalleled, cementing his status as the greatest of all time.

2.

Manny Pacquiao

Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao, known as "PacMan," is a Filipino politician and retired professional boxer. Widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, Pacquiao holds numerous records, including being the only eight-division world champion and winning twelve major world titles. He has made history as the first boxer to win championships in five weight classes and across four decades. Pacquiao's remarkable career has generated over $1.2 billion in revenue from pay-per-view bouts.

1.

Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr., known as "Money," is a former professional boxer and American boxing promoter. Renowned for his unbeaten record and defensive prowess, Mayweather won world titles in five weight classes, securing 15 major championships. He was named "Fighter of the Decade" for the 2010s and earned numerous awards, including The Ring magazine's Fighter of the Year. Mayweather's career earnings and pay-per-view success solidify his status as one of boxing's greatest and most lucrative figures.

The world of boxing has been graced by numerous legendary figures, each leaving an indelible mark on the sport's history. From Muhammad Ali's charismatic personality to Mike Tyson's fearsome presence in the ring, and from Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s defensive mastery to Manny Pacquiao's unprecedented achievements across multiple weight classes, these athletes have captivated audiences worldwide and inspired generations of boxers to come. Their stories serve as a testament to the resilience, skill, and sheer determination required to excel in one of the most demanding and revered sports of all time.