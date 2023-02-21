KEY POINTS Brittney Griner has signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Mercury

Longtime teammate and WNBA legend Diana Taurasi has also re-signed

The Mercury's season-opener will happen on May 21 against the Chicago Sky

WNBA star Brittney Griner has previously stated her desire to return to the league and she followed through on it after agreeing to a one-year deal with the only WNBA team she has ever known: the Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury's official WNBA site made the announcement with general manager Jim Pitman speaking about the decision in the official press release.

"It's a great day for all of us to announce that Brittney Griner has officially signed to play for the Mercury in 2023. We missed BG every day that she was gone and, while basketball was not our primary concern, her presence on the floor, in our locker room, around our organization, and within our community was greatly missed," he said.

Returning to the Mercury was a foregone conclusion after posting a lengthy message on her official Instagram account, stating as early as December 2022 that she intended to play the 2023 season in Phoenix.

The reveal of her return could not come at a better time as the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, longtime teammate and Mercury lifer Diana Taurasi had recently re-upped with the franchise on a two-year, $469,872 deal.

Coupled with the signing of 2016 second-overall draft pick Moriah Johnson and despite missing Skylar Diggins-Smith as she is expecting her second child, the Mercury are in the perfect position to contend for their fourth WNBA title.

One of the most dominant women in the modern WNBA, Griner's services last season was sorely missed as they entered the playoffs as the eighth seed with a record of 15-21 and were quickly ousted by the Kelsey Plum-led Las Vegas Aces in a first-round two-game sweep.

Averaging 17.7 points, 7.6 boards, and 2.8 blocks while shooting at 56% from the field, Griner's inside presence on both ends of the court will surely boost the Mercury once again in what could be the final two seasons of Taurasi's career.

Griner opting to sign on for only a year may be a concern for fans, but it was the best that the franchise could do due to their limited cap space.

Regardless, having the two-time Olympic gold medalist in whatever capacity after dealing with her 10-month imprisonment in Russia is a win in and of itself for "BG," the Mercury, and the league in general.

With a burgeoning rivalry going on with the Aces that has each team eliminating the other in the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, the ever-productive duo of Griner and Taurasi are set to get the upper hand on them should they meet in the playoffs.

Griner's triumphant return to the WNBA will take place in their season-opener against the Chicago Sky on May 21.