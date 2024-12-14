A Canadian lawmaker, responding to Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs on the United States' northern neighbor, said the president-elect is "playing for the rage algorithms" and insisted Canadians won't "be slapped around."

Charles Angus, a member of the Canadian House of Commons, reacting to Trump's slights against Canada and his needling of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said in an interview with MeidasTouch Network that the Canadians are "not going to be slapped around."

"There's a tradition in Canada of not wanting to be openly confrontive, which is fair—I think that's who we are," Angus said. "But Donald Trump's a different kind of animal. He's playing for the rage algorithms, and I don't think we should allow him that free rein."

Angus, who in a recent speech called Trump a "convicted predator" and said the incoming president was insulting Canadians by referring to it as the 51st state, said the country will not be intimidated and will stand up to him.

He also pointed out that Trump mocked Trudeau as the "governor" of the "Great State of Canada."

"We're going to have tough negotiations, fair play. But this kind of dismissive, idiotic behavior? I mean, he's a juvenile," he said.

Angus invited Trump to travel north "anytime in the winter."

"Try and drive our roads. Try and win an argument with any woman in Canada," he said. "We're pretty tough and resilient people."

Trump has suggested that he would impose 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada because of their failure to stem illegal immigration and the trafficking of drugs like fentanyl.

"We need to stand up to Donald Trump," Angus said.

"That, no, we will counter falsehood with truth. That we will be a good neighbor, that we will protect our border but that we will not be pushed around," he said.

Originally published by Latin Times