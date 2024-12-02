Candy Lover Who Went Viral After Finding 'Hideous' Smooth Mars Bar Gets Refund, Expects to Spend Money on More Mars Bars
"I think £2 is great—it'll get me two free Mars bars."
A British man who sparked online buzz after discovering a Mars bar without its signature ripple has received a £2 voucher (about $2.50 U.S.) as compensation from Mars Wrigley UK.
Harry Seager, 34, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, shared a photo of the unusual bar on the Dull Men's Club Facebook page. Thousands commented on his post, with one calling the smooth chocolate "hideous," BBC reported.
Seager, who bought the flawed candy at a service station en route to a car show, reached out to Mars for an explanation but received no specific answer. Experts in the group speculated that the bar escaped an "enrober" machine, which uses air to create the ripple effect.
"I think £2 is great—it'll get me two free Mars bars," Seager told BBC. "I'm not being ungrateful, but I was more curious about how it happened."
Mars confirmed the imperfection was a production slip and assured customers the ripple design remains a standard feature.
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
