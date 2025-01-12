Tram
A tram car seen near the Strasbourg train station in France on April 23, 2024. Latin Times

Over 60 people were injured with "non-fatal injuries" like "scalp wounds, clavicle fractures and knee sprains," after two tram cars collided at Strasbourg's central railway station on Saturday.

For unknown reasons, a stopped tram began moving backwards down a slope, and collided with a stationary tram in the French city, reported the BBC.

While 68 people are confirmed to have injuries, the service's director, Rene Cellier said, "There are also around 100 people who have no particular injuries but are being seen by the doctors."

Strasbourg Tram
A firefighter is assisted by police officers to transport an injured person on a strechter outside the Strasbourg railway station following a collision of two trams, in Strasbourg, eastern France, on January 11, 2025. Latin Times

French officials said an investigation is ongoing and do not believe the tram collision was "deliberate."

Videos uploaded to social media showed the aftermath of the accident.

The region is closed off to allow emergency responders access and the public is urged to stay away.

