Over 60 people were injured with "non-fatal injuries" like "scalp wounds, clavicle fractures and knee sprains," after two tram cars collided at Strasbourg's central railway station on Saturday.

For unknown reasons, a stopped tram began moving backwards down a slope, and collided with a stationary tram in the French city, reported the BBC.

While 68 people are confirmed to have injuries, the service's director, Rene Cellier said, "There are also around 100 people who have no particular injuries but are being seen by the doctors."

French officials said an investigation is ongoing and do not believe the tram collision was "deliberate."

Videos uploaded to social media showed the aftermath of the accident.

Nicolas Dupont Aignan, the president of France's minor party, Debout la France, published an eight second video footage of the aftermath on X.

Choc en découvrant les images de l'accident de tramway de Strasbourg. Courage aux forces de l'ordre, pompiers, ambulanciers et soignants. Pensées amicales et émues aux strasbourgeois.#Strasbourg pic.twitter.com/kdeKkdm8gg — N. Dupont-Aignan (@dupontaignan) January 11, 2025

The post has 41K views.

Photos from the trams collision are available from a post published by Sultan Shahid on X.

BREAKING: Tragic collision between two trams in #Strasbourg leaves multiple injured. Emergency services are on the scene at Gare Centrale. Thoughts with those affected. pic.twitter.com/zk0NTwQHSf — sultan shahid (@sultanarchi) January 11, 2025

More photos from the scene was published by Infos Francaises on X.

ALERTE - Collision entre deux tramways dans le tunnel de la gare de #Strasbourg. Des dizaines de blessés. Les secours affluent en nombre sur place. (@Samstark75 / France 3) pic.twitter.com/oATObaIWbj — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) January 11, 2025

The region is closed off to allow emergency responders access and the public is urged to stay away.

Originally published on Latin Times