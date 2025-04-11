China on Friday announced steep tariff hikes on U.S. imports, raising duties to as much as 125%.

Beijing's retaliatory move comes as trade tensions between the U.S. and China intensify over President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariff measures.

Chinese exports to the U.S. are now facing tariffs as high as 145%, signaling a major escalation in the ongoing trade conflict.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the European Union to stand with the Asian country against what he described as American "bullying," warning that "there are no winners in a tariff war."

Xi, who met the Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, on Friday urged that the EU and China should cooperate to "resist unilateral bullying practices."

"China and Europe should fulfil their international responsibilities... and jointly resist unilateral bullying practices," Xi said.

He added that this would "safeguard their own legitimate rights and interests, but also... safeguard international fairness and justice."