Gareth Southgate resigned as England manager on Tuesday, two days after they lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, with Prince William describing him as an "all-round class act".

"It's time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager," Southgate said in a statement.

William, who attended the 2-1 defeat to Spain in his role as Football Association president, paid a fulsome tribute to Southgate on social media.

"Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny," said the heir to the British throne.

"And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you've achieved. W."

The names immediately mentioned as 53-year-old Southgate's successor are Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, and two former Chelsea managers, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino.

Former international defender Southgate took over in 2016 when England's fortunes were at a low ebb -- they had exited the Euros after defeat to Iceland and then Roy Hodgson's successor Sam Allardyce had to resign over a scandal.

Southgate steadily introduced change and led England to three semi-finals and to the last two European Championship finals.

Prior to his appointment, the Three Lions had reached just three major tournament semi-finals and one final in their history, when they won the 1966 World Cup.

But despite changing the fortunes of the England team, Southgate was unable to land a first trophy in over half a century as England first lost to Italy in the Euro 2000 final and then came up short to a sparkling Spain team on Sunday.

"Gareth has made the impossible job possible and laid strong foundations for future success," said FA CEO Mark Bullingham in a statement.

"We came so close to winning the Euros in London and securing the first trophy for our men's team for over 50 years -- and came so close again in Berlin on Sunday."

Southgate, who is also credited for restoring pride to the team as well as turning the players into role models off the pitch, said the job had been a dream of a lifetime for him.

"As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England," he said.

"It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all."

However, not all was rosy at Euro 2024 as England were one of the pre-tournament favourites in Germany but showed resilience more than skill in reaching the final.

Southgate admitted the stinging criticism that came his way -- fans threw beer cups at him after a 0-0 group-stage draw with Slovenia -- had taken its toll.

But he leaves behind a squad filled with young players of huge talent.

The likes of Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden, who are all 24 or under, and 26-year-old Declan Rice will all still be in their prime for the 2026 World Cup should they qualify.

"The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of," said Southgate.

"I am so proud of them."

Southgate's overall record was 61 wins in 102 matches with 24 draws and 17 defeats.

He ranks third for all-time victories as England manager and only two previous England managers have taken charge of more matches than him.

Four of the players who played in the loss to Spain, led by captain Harry Kane, who was capped 81 times under Southgate, were to be the backbone of his team through his reign -- Kyle Walker had 70 caps and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and John Stones had 68.

Bullingham did not drop any hints about who will succeed Southgate and said there would be no rushed decision even if England's next match against the Republic of Ireland is on September 7.

"The process for appointing Gareth's successor is now under way and we aim to have our new manager confirmed as soon as possible," he said.

"Our UEFA Nations League campaign starts in September, and we have an interim solution in place if it is needed."