In the past 24 hours, three passenger planes have crashed across the globe in South Korea, Canada and Norway.

In the early morning in South Korea, a Boeing 737-800 jet plane with 181 passengers onboard veered off course, crashing into a concrete wall.

Video footage published on X showed the Jeju Air plane crash and burst into flames.

An Air Canada DH8 plane became engulfed in flames during a crash landing in Nova Scotia on Saturday night, reported Newsweek.

A post published on X, which shows the video footage of the harrowing landing, said "broken landing gear resulting in the wing scraping the runway" caused the fire.

An Amsterdam-bound flight to Norway made an emergency landing following a "hydraulic failure" on a Boeing 737-800 at Torp Airport on Saturday night, reported RBC Ukraine. The plane had 182 people onboard.

A post on X showed the aftermath of the landing.

The three crashes mark a total of at least four plane crashes to occur in seven days globally, with the first crash occurring on Christmas Day with an Azerbaijan Airlines flight that claimed the lives of 38 passengers in Kazakhstan.

People have started making their own connections to the events with a commenter named Sarah Smith asking, "Is this the 3rd issue with planes today?!"

A commenter named Cris6324 asked, "What's with the issues with planes lately?"

"So 2 plane wrecks in 24 hours," questioned a commenter named Black Sheep American.

Azerbaijan Airlines blamed the crash on "external physical and technical interference" in Russian airspace, saying the flight route was changed due to Ukrainian drone attacks and severe weather.

An investigation showed the jet was mistakenly shot down by Russian air defenses.

In a rare move, Russian president Vladimir Putin gave a public apology to the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, about the "tragic incident" and offered his condolences.

Putin and the Russian government have not accepted responsibility for the crash.

Originally published by Latin Times