Defector Steals Bus In Risky Attempt To Flee Back To North Korea
The man said he had struggled to settle in South Korea
A man who defected from North Korea reportedly stole a bus in an attempt to go back over the border from South Korea.
The media in South Korea says it happened 1:30 a.m. when the man stole the bus and then rammed it into a barricade on a bridge near the DMZ.
The man had ignored warnings from soldiers and attempted to drive through, Reuters reported.
The man, in his 30s, had defected more than a decade ago. He was detained and told police he wanted to go back because he had struggled to settle in South Korea.
An estimated 34,000 people have defected to South Korea since the countries were split.
The government's Unification Ministry reports that about 30 defectors have returned to North Korea since 2012.
Defectors are given around 2.3 million won ($1,740) a month, according to the BBC.
Returns to the North can be risky. The BBC noted that some who go back have been imprisoned while others have undergone rigorous re-education programs.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Switzerland's Glaciers Shrink Another 2.5% Despite Heavy Snowfall
-
Cranes Stand Still As US Dockworkers Fight For 'Future'
-
Can Music Help Plants Grow? Study Suggests Sound Boosts Fungus
-
In Colombia, Paying At-risk Youngsters 'To Not Kill'
-
Baseball Great Pete Rose Dead At 83: Team
-
Sacred Filth Offers India's Sex Workers Brief Respect
-
Gaza Children 'Extremely Impacted' By War: UNICEF
-
SpaceX Launches Mission To Return Stranded Astronauts
-
Massachusetts Woman Pleads Guilty To Running High-End Brothels Catering To Politicians, Execs
-
Trump Now Says He's 'Too Busy Winning' To Sue Fact-Checking ABC Debate Anchor