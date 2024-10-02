A man who defected from North Korea reportedly stole a bus in an attempt to go back over the border from South Korea.

The media in South Korea says it happened 1:30 a.m. when the man stole the bus and then rammed it into a barricade on a bridge near the DMZ.

The man had ignored warnings from soldiers and attempted to drive through, Reuters reported.

The man, in his 30s, had defected more than a decade ago. He was detained and told police he wanted to go back because he had struggled to settle in South Korea.

An estimated 34,000 people have defected to South Korea since the countries were split.

The government's Unification Ministry reports that about 30 defectors have returned to North Korea since 2012.

Defectors are given around 2.3 million won ($1,740) a month, according to the BBC.

Returns to the North can be risky. The BBC noted that some who go back have been imprisoned while others have undergone rigorous re-education programs.