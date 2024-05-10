Georgia's ambassador to France, who has resigned over a bill criticised for mirroring repressive Russian legislation, called for the draft law to be dropped on Friday.

Gotcha Javakhishvili announced his resignation on Thursday over the controversial "foreign influence" bill backed by the Georgian government.

The legislation, which has already completed two of three readings in parliament, has come under fire from the European Union, United Nations and United States and sparked protests in the South Caucasus nation.

"I am calling for the withdrawal of this bill," Javakhishvili told French daily Le Monde in an interview published Friday.

"It's a question of principle and honour," said the diplomat who has become the first senior Georgian official to resign over the bill.

If adopted, the law would require that any independent NGO and media organisation receiving more than 20 percent of its funding from abroad register as an "organisation pursuing the interests of a foreign power".

Critics say the bill, a similar version of which was scrapped last year following protests, mimics repressive Russian legislation that the Kremlin uses to crack down on opponents and could block Georgia's path to joining the European Union.

"Today, our European friends are criticising us, and Moscow is praising us. This is unbearable for me. My country has suffered so much from Russia," he said.

"Europe must not abandon Georgia because it could become another Ukraine."

Javakhishvili said that when the Georgian government had re-introduced the bill he had found himself "in a very uncomfortable situation, particularly with my contacts at the Elysee Palace and the Quai d'Orsay," referring to President Emmanuel Macron's office and the foreign ministry.

He said he had promised them that the bill had been abandoned and "would never be revisited."

"I'd have a hard time finding arguments to explain to them why it's back today. This situation no longer allowed me to convey my country's European message", he added.

He cast doubt on the Georgian authorities' intentions to seek closer ties with the West.

The Georgian government "continues to say that it wants Georgia to join the EU, but how could this be possible with such a law, and despite the warnings of our partners?" he said.

"Perhaps my departure will make those who support the adoption of this law think twice."