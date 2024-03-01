Elite Mental Performance, a sports psychology consultancy catering to highly competitive and committed athletes, is launching an online, pre-recorded course on mental strength and focus training, making the valuable resource more accessible to a wider audience.

Founded by Alex Bolowich, a sports and performance psychology expert and former NCAA Division 1 soccer player, captain, and goalkeeper at Creighton University, Elite Mental Performance harnesses his firsthand experiences and education to help athletes maximize their physical abilities by having a clear and focused mind.

Having struggled with injuries and personal issues during his playing career, Bolowich saw the importance of sports psychology and mental fortitude to help athletes cope with the rigors and pressures of competing.

Bolowich usually conducts one-on-one sessions with individual athletes and group sessions with sports teams, using video conferencing to work with clients all across the US. He gives clients a psychological skills assessment and creates a game plan customized for each person, then works closely with them to implement this game plan.

However, Bolowich notes that there is a growing need for mental strength training, especially among young competitors, so he is creating the online course as an easily accessible resource for athletes that is available anytime, on-demand, and at a lower price point. It also functions as a quick and handy tool that can help athletes refocus and calm their minds when needed, such as before a big game.

Bolowich shares that this project has been in the works for quite some time, but he would never release anything that he thinks is of inferior quality, so he pushed the launch back to create a better product for customers.

"I wanted to make sure everything was right, even if it meant delaying the rollout and the growth of the company," he says. "I believe the improved product will lead to better results for our clients."

Moving forward, Elite Mental Performance is looking to create business-to-business partnerships with organizations such as schools, universities, and sports teams. It is also working on various ways to expand its operations into new areas or offer new modalities of coaching. As Elite Mental Performance scales up, Bolowich says that he plans to donate a portion of the company's profits in support of Mentally Shredded, a mental health- and personal development-focused nonprofit founded by actor Christopher Weedon. He also plans to raise funds in support of deserving collegiate athletes to help with living, education, and training expenses.

"I am a big believer in paying it forward. As clients invest in us to get assistance and mental strength training, they are also helping us invest in others, providing them assistance and training, as well. It's a beautiful cycle of help and an ecosystem that helps everyone thrive together and leverages all the pieces to make it work."