Mexican law enforcement reported the finding of five beheaded bodies in the western state of Jalisco as cartel-related violence continues to rage on across the country, especially the north.

The bodies were found in plastic bags with the heads in another one, authorities detailed. The killings took place in the municipality of Ojuelos, which has seen several such episodes, largely blamed on organized on the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG).

It is still unclear whether the incident is related to the criminal organization, but the region has seen an increase in violence as the turf war between two factions of the Sinaloa Cartel spill over to other parts of the country

There have been recent reports about the CJNG engaging in clashes with one of the factions of the Sinaloa Cartel. In fact, the CJNG took responsibility for a large explosion at a public event in the city of Zacatecas in late September. It was reportedly a message to the state governor for allegedly allowing the entry of the "Mayiza," the faction answering to the son of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, captured in the U.S. in late July.

The explosion took place at the Zacatecas national fair, where about 25,000 people were listening to a concert. Attendants recall the explosion a smoke rising from the stands. The event initially didn't stop, but singer Julión Álvarez addressed it shortly after.

Despite authorities claiming the explosion was a result of a gas tank explosion, local outlet Dominio Público reported of an image where the cartel claims responsibility for it, saying it was a message to the governor."

"It was a wake up call to governor David who sold the state to those Mayos. Authorities, don't meddle in a war that is not yours. Zacatecas belongs to the four letters," the message adds, in reference to CJNG, the cartel's acronym.

Authorities from states neighboring Sinaloa have been warning about the chance of the turf wars between factions of the eponymous cartel spilling over. Other regions, including Sonora, Baja California, Chihuahua, and Durango have seen violent episodes linked to this.

The events continue unfolding even as the Mexican government sends additional troops to the region in an ongoing effort to address the violence.

The latest decision involves sending 100 members of the special forces to Culiacán to "provide support to personnel and the deployment that three levels of government have in the municipality of Sinaloa."

The deployment takes place days after Sheinbaum introduced a task force as part of her plan to address cartel violence, where two factions of the Sinaloa Cartel have been clashing since Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada was captured by U.S. authorities in late July.

Called "Fuerza de Tarea," she said it will focus on protecting civilians and offering quick responses when a situation arises. One of the main concerns for those deployed during the operation also includes locating those who have gone missing in recent weeks.