French rugby federation president Florian Grill announced Monday an overhaul of the system of discipline in the France teams after a summer tour of Argentina overshadowed by claims of attempted rape and racism.

"The historical pattern that existed for years, based on empowerment, accountability does not work," Grill told AFP in an interview, revealing that "a plan, in which there will be controls and sanctions" will be unveiled in the coming days.

"The framework was not clear and a form of flexible structure was even admitted," he explained of the approach until now.

"We are setting a clear framework which will then allow sanctions to be imposed. And we will not have a hand that trembles."

In July, France players Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, both aged 21, were charged with aggravated rape after winning their first international caps against Argentina.

The pair were arrested after a 39-year-old woman alleged they viciously assaulted her in a hotel room hours after winning against the Pumas in Mendoza.

On the same night in July, full-back Melvyn Jaminet made racist remarks on social media. He was sent home from the three-match tour and received a 34-week suspension by the FFR.

On Friday, the prosecutor's office in Mendoza recommended that the charges of aggravated rape against Auradou and Jegou be dismissed at a hearing set for October 18.

Grill said he "completely respects" the Argentine justice system and would not comment on the Jegou-Auradou affair.

But the FFR boss said that he wanted to put an end to "the fourth and fifth half" post match celebrations which had preceded these cases.

"There will be financial or sporting sanctions" in the future, he continued regretting in previous years "a form of acceptance of these excesses which could sometimes even be organised".

"We can't imagine that we're doing ultra-elaborate nutrition, personalised hydration for each player, data you don't want to know, and that at the same time, we can, in the middle of a tour, do a fourth or fifth half," he explained.

The details of this plan, which notably includes an overhaul of the international players' charter, should be announced in the coming days.

"We cannot take all the positives from rugby, ask brands and partners to associate their image with our presupposed values and not respect them," he added.