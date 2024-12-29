An editor for Die Welt, a conservative German newspaper, resigned after Elon Musk penned an op-ed championing the country's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Eva Marie Kogel handed in her resignation on Friday, according to The Telegraph, after the newspaper printed Musk's op-ed panning the nation's traditional parties for a range of shortcomings, including a lax immigration policy that he believes has led to a decline in nationalism.

"The AfD is committed to a controlled immigration policy that prioritizes integration and the preservation of German culture and security. This is not about xenophobia, but about ensuring that Germany does not lose its identity in the pursuit of globalization," Musk wrote, according to Die Welt. "A nation must preserve its core values and cultural heritage in order to remain strong and united."

The newspaper's editor-in-chief Jan Philipp Burgard published a rebuttal in the same issue, writing that Musk's claim that only AfD could save Germany was "fatally wrong."

The op-ed came days after Musk endorsed the extremist party in a viral X post.

Originally published by Latin Times