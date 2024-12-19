Gisele Pelicot's ex-husband was jailed on Thursday for 20 years over her drugging and mass rape by strangers recruited online, in a case that shocked France and resonated around the world.

After the trial was closed, Gisele Pelicot emerged to give a full statement to reporters, speaking about the trial itself, the verdict and her hopes for the future.

After over three months of hearings regarded as historic, here is Gisele Pelicot's statement in full.

"It is with great emotion that I am speaking with you today. This trial has been a very difficult ordeal. And at this moment, I am thinking first and foremost of my three children: David, Caroline, and Florian.

I am also thinking of my grandchildren because they are the future. I also led this fight for them, as well as for my daughters-in-law, Aurore and Celine.

I am also thinking of all the other families affected by this tragedy. And finally, I am thinking of the unrecognised victims, whose stories often remain in the shadows. I want you to know that we share the same fight.

I would like to express my profound gratitude towards everyone who has supported me throughout this ordeal. Your messages have deeply moved me and have given me the strength to come back every day to face these long, daily hearings.

I would also like to thank the Association d'aide aux victimes (the Victim's Aid Association), whose unwavering support has been invaluable.

Finally, to my lawyers, they know the gratitude and high regard I have for them, having accompanied me through every step of this painful process.

When I opened the doors to this trial that began on September 2, I wanted all of society to be a witness to the debates that took place here. I have never regretted that decision.

I now have confidence in our capacity to find a better future where everyone -- women and men alike -- can live in harmony with respect and mutual understanding."

A reporter then asked Gisele Pelicot about the court's decision.

"I respect the court and its decision of the verdict," she said.