Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Monday he did not have the heart to talk about football ahead of his team's Champions League clash against AC Milan, because of the devastating floods in the Valencia region.

Los Blancos' La Liga match against Valencia on Saturday was postponed because of the situation in the east of Spain, where at least 217 people have died and many more are missing.

European champions Madrid face Ancelotti's former team Milan on Tuesday, with whom he won the competition twice as a player, in 1989 and 1990, and then twice again as a coach, in 2003 and 2007.

"I hope (the situation) can be resolved quickly, and I hope you can understand that talking about football is very hard," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"We are part of this country and all this affects us... I don't feel like talking about football.

"For me tomorrow is a very special game, but I will try to speak (about it) as little as possible."

Ancelotti said football should not have been played over the weekend in Spain, with eight La Liga matches going ahead.

Various other coaches, including Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone, and players said over the weekend they would have preferred not to play.

"Nobody wanted to play, that seemed the right decision to me, but it's not us in charge, those above us make the decision," continued Ancelotti.

"There are many ways to help... football should have stopped and after that football can and should help."

Real Madrid defender Lucas Vazquez echoed the coach's words and sent his support to those affected by the flood.

"I would like to send a message of support to the families affected by the (flooding), these are difficult moments," said the Spaniard.

"They are not alone and we will help with everything that we can. We feel proud of the solidarity of the people (who are helping).

"We all want things to go back to normal and we will overcome this."

Vazquez said he would prefer not to be playing football but the team had to do their jobs.

"What we have to do is be professional, and we have to play when we don't want to, because it's what we have to do," he added.

Madrid's last match was a humbling 4-0 defeat by rivals Barcelona in La Liga on October 26 at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Milan visit on Tuesday.

The Italian side are seventh in Serie A, eight points behind leaders Napoli albeit having played one match fewer.

Milan coach Paulo Fonseca is delighted to take on former Milan great Ancelotti.

"Obviously Carlo Ancelotti is a reference point for me, he's perhaps the best coach in the world," Fonseca told reporters.

"I am a big fan of Ancelotti, not only as a coach, but also as a person."

Fonseca confirmed Portuguese winger Rafael Leao will start against record 15-time winners Madrid despite reports his relationship with the Portuguese coach is at a low ebb.

Alvaro Morata also returns to the Bernabeu with Milan to face his former side.

"He's fundamental on and off the pitch," added Fonseca.

"He's an example, a professional, an intelligent player who is doing very well and is hugely important for us."