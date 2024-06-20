Several hundred people protested against anti-Semitism and "rape culture" in Paris on Thursday after the gang rape of a 12-year-old Jewish girl at the weekend sparked nationwide outrage.

Various anti-racist, rights and feminist groups had called for the demonstration following Saturday's gang rape.

Dominique Sopo, president of anti-racist group SOS Racisme, said it was "an anti-Semitic crime that chills our blood".

Anne-Cecile Mailfert, the president of the Women's Foundation, said the incident reflected a rise in anti-Semitism since the start of the Gaza war.

But it also highlighted "a rape culture to which young people are more likely to subscribe", having been "bottle-fed pornography", she added.

Ner Sfez, a 24-year-old Jewish woman, said she had come to protest a crime "at the intersection of sexism and anti-Semitism".

Hundreds had already protested on Wednesday in Paris and Lyon in central-eastern France after the incident was reported in the news.

The Jewish girl told police three boys aged between 12 and 13 approached her in a park near her home in the northwestern Paris suburb of Courbevoie on Saturday evening, police sources said.

She was dragged into a shed where the suspects beat her and "forced" her to have sex "while uttering death threats and anti-Semitic remarks", one police source told AFP.

The rape was filmed by one boy and another threatened to kill the girl if she told authorities about her ordeal, police sources said.

Two boys, both aged 13, were charged on Tuesday with gang rape, anti-Semitic insults and violence, and issuing death threats. They have been taken into custody.

A third boy, 12, was charged with anti-Semitic insults and violence and issuing death threats, but not with rape. He was allowed to return home.

France has the largest Jewish community of any country outside Israel and the United States.

At Thursday's protest, Arie Alimi, a lawyer known for tackling police brutality and the vice-president of the French Human Rights League, said anti-Semitism, racism and sexism were "everywhere".

In the run-up to snap parliamentary polls on June 30 and July 7, he urged voters to prevent the far right from seizing power and "installing a racist, anti-Semitic and sexist policy".

But he also said he was sad to hear "anti-Semitic remarks from a part of those who say they are on the left".

President Emmanuel Macron called the parliamentary elections after the far right thrashed his centrist alliance in European polls.

His surprise move has seen part of the right ally itself with the far right and the left form a new alliance, with both sides accusing the other of being anti-Semitic.