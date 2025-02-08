Israel's "lack of commitment" is putting the Gaza ceasefire in danger of collapse, a senior Hamas official told AFP on Saturday with talks yet to start on its second phase.

In an interview with AFP, Hamas political bureau member and former Gaza health minister Basem Naim warned the deal was in danger, but said the Palestinian militant group did not want to return to war.

The fifth release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners took place on Saturday, about halfway through the six-week first phase of the ceasefire deal.

Question: You say Hamas remains committed to negotiations to extend the ceasefire, but is there still the possibility of a return to war?

Basem Naim: What we see from delay and lack of commitment in implementing the first phase and the attempt to create a political, international, diplomatic, and media environment to pressure the Palestinian negotiators upon entering the second phase, certainly exposes this agreement to danger and thus it might stop and collapse.

The return to war is certainly not our wish or decision. But if one party decides to return to war, certainly our Palestinian people who endured for 15 months and have resistance in their heart will be ready to respond appropriately.

Question: The negotiations for the ceasefire's second phase were supposed to start this week in Doha. When will they take place?

Basem Naim: We were expecting the dialogues for the second phase to start... last Monday. We are still ready to go. But the occupation is delaying... till now I do not have any specific date for starting the negotiation process... Maybe in the coming days there may be a start.

Question: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been talking about normalising ties with Saudi Arabia. What's your response?

Basem Naim: We call on them not to normalise. We call on all Arab countries, both those currently normalising and those considering normalisation, to retract from this because this entity that usurped Palestinian land 76 years ago poses a threat to the entire region, not just the Palestinians. It is the cause of most of the region's problems, and we call on all of them to stop this normalisation or any new steps towards normalisation.

Question: What is your reaction to US President Donald Trump's plan to take over Gaza and move its inhabitants to other countries?

Basem Naim: To force a whole population of two million people to leave their homeland for any reason is a crime against humanity and ethnic cleansing. This proposal is therefore rejected. All Arab countries without exception, Islamic countries, and many countries around the world took a clear stance rejecting this offer... because the Palestinian people will refuse to leave. And there is no state ready or prepared to receive them.