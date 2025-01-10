Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani met Syria's new ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus Friday, state media said, in the latest such visit from a European diplomat since the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

State news agency SANA did not give further details about Tajani and Sharaa's discussions, just over a month after Islamist-led rebels seized Damascus and Assad fled to Moscow.

Tajani earlier met his new counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani, after which the Syrian official said he would soon make his first official tour of Europe.

"I am pleased to announce my intention to head a high-level delegation on a foreign tour that includes a number of European countries," he said.

Shaibani has already visited Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan since the start of the month.

In Damascus, Tajani spoke of easing the sanctions imposed on the war-torn country under its former leader.

"The sanctions absolutely must not hit the Syrian population," he said.

"They were imposed because there was a different regime. It's important to open discussions on the changed situation."

Western powers, including the United States and the European Union, imposed sanctions against Assad's government for his brutal crackdown after anti-government protests in 2011 that triggered civil war.

More than 13 years of conflict have killed in excess of half a million people, ravaged the economy, and pushed millions of people to flee their homes, including to Europe.

Tajani arrived after hosting talks with European counterparts and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome on Thursday, where Tajani said they are seeking a "stable and united Syria".

"The EU could gradually ease sanctions provided there is tangible progress," foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X.

Shaibani said he welcomed what he described as Tajani's focus on sanctions.

"We share his opinion that the reasons for imposing them no longer exist, and could be an obstacle to encouraging the return of refugees from outside Syria", Shaibani said.

Tajani earlier toured the landmark Umayyad mosque in Damascus.

"It's a great pleasure... to be here this morning to visit and pay homage to all Syrian believers," he told AFP at the mosque, which is about 1,300 years old.

He described the mosque as "one of the most beautiful" in the world.

The Italian minister earlier said he planned to announce an initial development aid package for Syria.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock visited Damascus last week.