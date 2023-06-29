KEY POINTS Jhanlo Sangiao will see action at ONE Fight Night 13 in August

Sangiao faces Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in a three-round duel

Baatarkhuu is 2-0 against Filipino fighters in ONE Championship

Jhanlo Sangiao's next outing under the ONE Championship banner will represent a key move toward gearing him up for the elite of the talent-filled bantamweight division.

A source told the International Business Times that the 20-year-old phenom from the picturesque town of La Trinidad, Benguet in the Philippines is slated to go up against Mongolia's Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

The three-round encounter will be part of ONE Fight Night 13, which is set to emanate from the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on August 5 (August 4 in the United States).

The Singapore-based combat sports outfit publicly confirmed the fight booking on Thursday, June 29.

So far, the eldest son of Team Lakay lynchpin Mark Sangiao is 3-0 in the promotion while sporting an immaculate 6-0 overall record in the sport with a 100% finishing rate—five wins by submission and one via knockout.

Moreover, his last two bouts garnered him $50,000 performance bonuses from company head honcho Chatri Sityodtong for toppling Anacleto "L.A." Lauron in December 2022 and Matias Farinelli this past April—both by way of first-round submissions.

In the other corner, Baatarkhuu, 34, owns an equally outstanding win-loss card of 9-2 with three victories by knockout and two via submission.

The 20233 Road To ONE: Mongolia grand winner made his main-roster debut last April, subjecting Sangiao's teammate and ONE Warrior Series Philippines victor Adonis Sevilleno to a three-round drubbing to walk away with the unanimous decision.

A month after, ONE featherweight champion Narantungalag Jadambaa's protégé exploited Thailand-based Filipino journeyman Rockie Bactol to score a last-second technical knockout in the first round.

Although he seems to be facing a tall order in his next assignment, Sangiao clarifies that he is up to the task and promises to leave no stone unturned.

"I've been training tirelessly, preparing every aspect of my game for this moment. The excitement coursing through my veins is indescribable. I am fueled by the support of my family, teammates, and fans," Sangiao said in a statement provided by ONE Championship.

"I'm ready to step into that ring and showcase my skills. This is my chance to leave a lasting impression and prove that I belong among the best."

ONE Fight Night 13 is headlined by Chingiz Allazov, defending his ONE featherweight kickboxing title opposite longtime rival Marat Grigorian.

Meanwhile, Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida is set to take on heavyweight stalwart Oumar "Reug Reug" Kane under MMA rules in the co-main event.

The event's full lineup of matchups is expected to be released in the coming days.