In his next outing under the ONE Championship banner, Jhanlo Sangiao will get the rare privilege to perform inside a structural marvel that has been synonymous with the rich history of Muay Thai in Thailand.

The 20-year-old mixed martial arts phenom from La Trinidad, Benguet is slated to duke it out against Matias Farinelli of Argentina in a three-round bantamweight encounter at ONE Fight Night 9, emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in the capital of Bangkok on Apri 22.

Sangiao feels excited about the opportunity to set foot on what many have anointed as the sacred ground of "The Art of Eight Limbs" for producing a long list of champions and legends through the years.

"It's an honor to fight inside a prestigious and history-filled stadium such as Lumpinee. I mean Lumpinee is Lumpinee, and I know the crowd will be huge," Sangiao said.

Coming off a first-round submission victory over ONE Warrior Series Philippines alumnus Anacleto "L.A." Lauron last December, Sangiao aims to emulate the same performance in his maiden Lumpinee appearance.

"I always give my all in my fights. Every time I gear [up] for a battle, I always have my eyes set on my goal—to win," he declared.

However, it does not deny the fact that it won't be a walk in the park for Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao's eldest son, who has aced his last five assignments with flying colors since turning pro in 2018.

Farinelli is an undefeated grappling specialist, who owns a spotless 5-0 record–with all of his career wins coming by way of submission.

In addition, the Argentinian represents and trains at the world-renowned Tiger Muay Thai, home to a number of top-tier talents and ONE World Champions such as Anatoly Malykhin, Fabricio Andrade ang Tang Kai.

Farinelli was supposed to make his promotional debut back in December against Sangiao, but he had to pull out of the contest on short notice after contracting COVID-19.

On April 22nd, Sangiao and Farinelli will finally get the chance to slug it out and determine who moves up the bantamweight ladder between them.

Farinelli could be the toughest fighter to test Sangiao's mettle to date, but "The Machine" insists that he knows everything there is to know about his opponent.

"I'm much younger and I believe I'm stronger. I think I also have a complete arsenal of weapons. Farinelli has great wrestling and ground game, but I have answers to that," he confidently pointed out.