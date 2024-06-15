Kate, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance on Saturday since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.

She joined her husband, Prince William, and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—along with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and other members of the royal family at this year's Trooping the Colour. This annual military parade is held to celebrate the king's official birthday.

The event marked a significant moment for the royal family and the public, as it was Kate's return to public life following her diagnosis.

Kate's appearance was a significant topic of discussion among onlookers, who chatted and warmed their hands on flasks of tea. "We're very excited," Reine Geldenhuys, 41, told CNN. "We are hoping to walk up to the balcony and see her beautiful face again... We've been missing seeing her out in public so we're here for her mostly," she added. The public's enthusiasm and support underscored the emotional impact of Kate's return to public life following her health challenges.

Kate was seen smiling in a horse-drawn carriage alongside her three children as the procession made its way from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade. The sight of the Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis brought a cheerful ambiance to the event.

According to NBC News, Prince Louis, 6, particularly delighted the crowds by enthusiastically waving from the carriage window. This touching moment underscored the significance of Kate's return to public life, drawing warm reactions from onlookers who had missed her presence during her recent health-related absence. The family's participation in Trooping the Colour highlighted their continued dedication to royal traditions and public engagements, even amid personal challenges.

The last time Kate appeared in public with the royal family was in December, attending a Christmas Day service in Sandringham. Shortly after, on January 16, the palace announced that Kate, 42, had been hospitalized for "planned abdominal surgery" and would be taking time off to recover from the procedure.

In March, Kate publicly revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer following the surgery, though the specific type of cancer has not been disclosed. The palace also confirmed that she began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February. This recent appearance at Trooping the Colour marked her return to public duties after her period of recovery.

In the first update on her health since announcing her diagnosis, Kate said Friday that she is "making good progress" as she undergoes chemotherapy but is not "out of the woods yet."

Despite her attendance at Trooping the Colour, Kate will not immediately resume her official duties. She will not be present at Garter Day or Royal Ascot next week but hopes to participate in a few public engagements over the summer.

Later on Saturday, the entire working Royal Family will gather at Buckingham Palace for a flypast, which is considered one of the highlights of the royal calendar.

This year's Trooping the Colour -- a celebration that includes over 1,400 soldiers -- marks the second for Charles as king. He too was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, but has since returned to public duties. Buckingham Palace has not disclosed the type of cancer the 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with, nor the specific treatment he is undergoing.