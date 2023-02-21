KEY POINTS King Charles III watched Ukrainian troops train in Wiltshire, England, Monday

He met with 20 recruits, most of whom left their civilian jobs to become soldiers

Around 20,000 Ukrainians will train under the U.K.-led training program

King Charles III of the United Kingdom personally visited the Ukrainian soldiers receiving training on British soil from Britain's military and forces from Ukraine's international partners this week.

The 74-year-old monarch watched Ukrainian troops train at an undisclosed location in the southern English county of Wiltshire Monday, according to the BBC.

He was accompanied by British Army General Patrick Sanders, the U.K.'s Chief of the General Staff.

King Charles III meets Irish Guards training Ukrainian recruits.



His Majesty The King has visited UK Armed Forces, which are training Ukrainian recruits in battlefield skills. He was accompanied by the British Army’s Chief of General Staff.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/wWYhuS85fx — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 20, 2023

Charles chatted with 20 Ukrainian recruits, most of whom reportedly left their civilian jobs to become soldiers.

"He asked how training was going, and our health, and took an interest in the wellbeing of our families and wives," one soldier told the BBC.

Charles also met instructors from Britain's Irish Guards and Ranger regiments.

Instructors from Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden and New Zealand were able to discuss their work with the British monarch as well, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a statement.

"You are amazing, I don't know how you do it. I am full of admiration," King Charles told an unnamed senior officer during his visit.

Around 20,000 Ukrainians will be part of the U.K.-led training program to prepare for combat.

More than 10,000 Ukrainian recruits have already received training, which included courses on how to survive in a hostile environment, weapon handling, marksmanship, field craft, first aid and awareness of the law during armed conflicts.

"There's a huge amount of experience from the training teams here. We are trying to make them as lethal as possible in a short space of time - five weeks is a very condensed training package," Capt. Freddie Bradshaw from the 1st battalion of the Irish Guards said.

British forces started to train Ukrainian troops in the U.K. back in June, or around four months after Russia invaded Ukraine, The Telegraph reported.

Recruits train how to operate the FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank weapon system, and they also study different types of Russian vehicles, according to the outlet.

Ukrainian tankers will also receive training in Britain on how to use Challenger 2 main battle tanks after the U.K. pledged to provide a company of armored vehicles to Ukraine.