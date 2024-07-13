Barbora Krejcikova clinched her second Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday and paid an emotional tribute to her childhood mentor, former champion and late coach Jana Novotna for the advice that "changed my life".

Czech 31st seed Krejcikova battled past seventh-ranked Jasmine Paolini of Italy 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to add the 2024 All England Club crown to her 2021 French Open victory.

Her win comes 26 years after Novotna, who died of cancer in 2017 at the age of 49, claimed the Wimbledon title after two runners-up finishes.

Speaking on Centre Court immediately after her win, Krejcikova recalled how she once dropped a letter off at Novotna's house seeking direction on her tennis career from her fellow Czech.

"Well I think that day, knocking on her door, it changed my life," Krejcikova said.

"Because in that period when I finished the juniors, I didn't know what to do -- should I continue playing pro or go into education?

"She was the one who told me I had the potential and I should definitely turn pro. Before she passed away she told me I can win a Slam.

"I achieved that in Paris in 2021 -- it was an unbelievable moment for me and I never really dreamed I would win the same trophy as Jana did in 1998."

On Saturday, the 28-year-old Krejcikova had to survive a nervy final game to secure the title, taking victory on a third championship point after fighting off two break points.

"It's unreal what just happened. The best day of my tennis career and the best day of my life," she said after becoming the eighth different woman to capture the Wimbledon title since 2016.

"I was just telling myself to be brave. It was such a difficult match, a great final, a great competition and I'm super happy to be standing here enjoying this moment."

Krejcikova, who will return to the top 10 following her victory, came to Wimbledon after a testing season.

A back injury and illness meant she went winless on the tour from February until June.

"I was injured and ill and didn't have a good start to the season and now I'm Wimbledon winner. How did that happen?"

"I think nobody's going to believe I won Wimbledon. I still can't believe it. Two weeks ago (first round) I had a very tough match, 7-5 in the third set and I wasn't in good shape."

The result means seventh-seeded Paolini has lost two Grand Slam finals back-to-back after coming off second best to Iga Swiatek at the French Open last month.

"I'm a little bit sad but I try to keep smiling. I have to remember today is still a good day," said Paolini, who had never won a grass-court match in her career until last month.

"I remember watching Wimbledon as a kid cheering for Roger Federer, so to be here now is crazy. It's been a beautiful two weeks."

Krejcikova set the tone at the start of the match by breaking the Italian in the opening game and backing up the advantage with a hold to love.

Paolini, the first Italian woman to reach a Wimbledon singles final, had to save two break points in the third game but she cracked under the strain again as the composed Czech grabbed a double-break for 4-1.

Krejcikova moved to three set points in the eighth game but only needed one.

The nerve-wracked Italian managed to claim just four points on the Czech's serve in the 35-minute opener. Krejcikova hit 10 winners to the Italian's five.

Paolini dashed off Centre Court for a bathroom break and returned re-energised.

She had also dropped the first set in her marathon semi-final triumph over Donna Vekic and on Saturday she launched another second set fightback.

Breaks in the second and eighth games levelled the final after a set in which Krejcikova made 14 unforced errors to seven for her opponent, taking her double-fault count to a tournament-high of 33.

The Czech managed just four winners in the set as she went spectacularly off the boil.

However, momentum shifted dramatically back in her favour in the decider when Paolini double-faulted to surrender a break and fall 3-4 behind.

Krejcikova held to love for 5-3 before coming through a tense final game.