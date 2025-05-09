Ukraine's EU allies on Friday endorsed the creation of a tribunal to try Russia's top leaders over the invasion, as Kyiv pushes for Vladimir Putin himself to be brought to justice.

EU foreign ministers were gathering in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a symbolic show of support on the same day Russia commemorates the end of World War II with a grand military parade in Moscow.

European efforts to create the tribunal appear to have sped up since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House, courting Putin in a bid to end the war and raising fears Moscow could escape justice for good.

"There is no space for impunity. Russia's aggression cannot go unpunished and therefore establishing this tribunal is extremely important," EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas said.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague has already issued arrest warrants for Putin and other Russian officials for the forced deportation of children and strikes on Ukraine's energy targets.

But the ICC doesn't have the jurisdiction to prosecute Russia for the more fundamental decision to launch the invasion in the first place.

However, the new tribunal is not expected to be able to try Putin while he is in office due to a principle of international law that gives immunity to presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers.

"This tribunal is being set up to pass appropriate sentences in the future," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said in Lviv.

He added Kyiv wanted the "inevitable punishment for all", including the "president of Russia, the prime minister of Russia and the foreign minister of Russia."

Putin earlier on Friday had evoked Soviet victory over Nazi Germany to rally the country round his three-year offensive at a grand military parade in Moscow in front of key allies, including China's Xi Jinping.

There are fears in Ukraine that Russian officials may escape justice, especially after Trump initiated a rapprochement with Putin in the hopes of ending the war.

Under former president Joe Biden the United States was a key player in pushing talks on setting up the court.

Kallas said she hoped the Washington would "sooner rather than later join" the initiative.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe urged for funding and concrete support to bring the court to life now that it has secured political backing.

"This is the moment for states to follow up on the political will they have shown today," Alain Berset said.