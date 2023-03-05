KEY POINTS The Lakers are considering working out Kemba Walker to possibly fill their backcourt void, a report says

Walker may settle for a veteran's minimum to join the purple and gold

The Lakers are struggling after LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell were sidelined with injuries

The Los Angeles Lakers require backcourt help, and one player whose name has been floated is Kemba Walker.

The 32-year-old guard has not played since January, but it appears the four-time All-Star may get a chance to play NBA ball once more.

According to unnamed sources cited by Lakers Daily, the purple and gold are reportedly considering bringing in the veteran guard for a workout. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.

Los Angeles is in dire need of backcourt help after LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell were sidelined with injuries.

Walker signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal worth $2.2 million with the Dallas Mavericks in November 2022 before he was waived on Jan. 6, NBA.com reported.

He played in only nine games for the Mavericks, averaging eight points, 2.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds. Walker's best game as a Maverick was when he scored 32 points, issued seven assists and grabbed five rebounds in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 17, 2022.

Walker was best known for his offense in the early goings of his NBA career. He owns career averages of 19.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

His best performances happened when he was still with the Charlotte Hornets, where he played eight seasons.

Walker's trajectory took a turn when he moved out in 2019 and joined the Boston Celtics, where he played two seasons. He normed 19.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 99 games.

The dip in his performance started when he moved yet again to the New York Knicks in 2021. While playing for the team, he averaged 11.6 points 3.5 assists and three rebounds in 37 games.

Injuries have become a bane for Walker and contributed to his dwindling performances. He has managed to bounce back from it, although his most recent runs have not exactly allowed him to recall his old form.

Should he make a good impression, Walker may be handed a veteran's minimum to fill in the backcourt void of Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. He could be a sensible addition to the Lakers if he can adapt to the team's system.

In the meantime, Ham will have to rely on his current players, such as Dennis Schroder, Malik Beasley, Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves.