Joe Biden cut a diminished figure on one of his last outings on the world stage Friday, as he admitted that the times are changing with Donald Trump's impending return to power.

The 81-year-old lame-duck US president attempted to use a summit in Lima to shore up ties with key Asia-Pacific allies before the potential wrecking ball of a second Trump term.

But Biden couldn't help but strike a valedictory tone after his final meetings with many counterparts who are looking over his shoulder at the Republican's looming comeback.

"We've now reached a moment of significant political change," a wistful-sounding Biden said as he met the leaders of Japan and South Korea in the Peruvian capital.

"This is likely to be my last trilateral meeting with this important group, but I am proud to have helped be one of the parts of building this partnership."

Biden insisted, however, that his internationalist approach would survive Trump, saying of the Japan-South Korea alliance: "I think it's built to last. That's my hope and expectation."

A senior US official insisted afterwards that "as a matter of fact, the president-elect's name did not come up" with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

But that may have been a matter of politeness rather than politics.

Biden prided himself as the man who was able to say "America's back" after Trump upturned old alliances in his first term and reached out to foreign autocrats like Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Now, it is Trump who is back.

And on what is likely to be his final major foreign swing, including a trip to the G20 in Brazil next week, Biden has been overshadowed by the man who will take office on January 20.

The outgoing president has even seen himself outshone by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Summit host Peru rolled out the red carpet for Xi for a state visit that included the inauguration of the first Chinese-funded first megaport in South America, a sign of Beijing's increasingly successful battle with Washington for influence.

Peru's President Dina Boluarte greeted Xi at the Government Palace in Lima, where a brass band welcomed him and soldiers stood at attention in full ceremonial blue and red dress with plumed helmets and flags.

The welcome for Biden was far more muted, with two short lines of soldiers at the airport.

Biden was then kept waiting on Thursday for the start of the summit by other leaders, US officials said.

After he walked in, he extended a hand to the leaders of Thailand and Vietnam, between whom he was sitting, and sat down, his spotlight diminished.

Old friends Justin Trudeau of Canada and Anthony Albanese of Australia later joined him for a selfie, but there was no throng to meet the leader of the world's top superpower and most powerful military.

Biden is now due to have his last ever one-on-one meeting as president with Xi on Saturday, in what officials say is a bid to build on a historic tension-easing encounter a year ago.

Yet that too will take place in the shadow of Trump and the prospect of fresh tensions and a trade war.

As his political star fades, Biden joked that even First Lady Jill Biden was ready to get rid of him.

Pointing to the head of US space agency NASA during a meeting with Peru's president, Biden quipped: "Every time my wife thinks I'm getting out of hand, she says 'I'm going to call him and have him send you to space.'"