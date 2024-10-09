The owner of a private island in the Caribbean is searching for the right couple to hang out full-time at the newly purchased tropical paradise.

The unnamed island lies within the British Virgin Islands archipelago and its new owner is looking for tenants willing to housesit for £160,000 a year, according to a listing viewed by The Mirror.

While many job-seekers likely believe themselves capable of living in luxury for six figures, the position has particular resume requirements.

According to the escapethecity.org listing, candidates need a background in luxury hospitality or estate management to be considered qualified for oversight of the island's operations, The Mirror reported. The job also requires highlighting the island's eco-conscious, laid-back appeal to high-end tourists, so marketing experience is a must.

If you don't check every qualification box, that's okay, as long as your partner can check the rest. "Prior experience working in luxury hospitality or UHNW estates is essential, though if one half of the couple has a private household background and the other half is more media focused such applications will be considered," the listing clarifies.

Those whose resumes aren't up to snuff could always consider just buying their own private island, although the pay isn't as good. Private Islands Inc. lists 635 islands available for sale, ranging from $26,000 to $160,000,000.

