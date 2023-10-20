The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives was closing out a third week of dysfunction Friday, no nearer to replacing its ousted leader and with no realistic plan to end one of its worst institutional crises in decades.

Underscoring the stakes of the chaos, President Joe Biden was expected to ask Congress for around $100 billion in emergency military aid for Ukraine and Israel -- but with no hope of a quick approval from the paralyzed Congress.

In the 17 days since Kevin McCarthy was removed as speaker in a rebellion by right-wing hard-liners, no Republican has been able to muster enough votes to replace him.

Jim Jordan, a deeply divisive Donald Trump loyalist, sought to rally support for his floundering bid as he prepared to go to the House floor Friday for a third time after suffering two humiliating defeats earlier this week.

Jordan was asked about Biden's aid request in a press conference he called ahead of the speakership vote at 10:00 am (1400 GMT).

"We can't do that -- can't vote on that, can't pass anything in that -- until we get the House open," he told reporters.

He had nothing new to offer on his plan to win over detractors and secure the speaker's role.

Jordan ally and fellow Ohio congressman Warren Davidson warned Thursday that the veteran conservative intended to keep calling floor votes across the weekend.

"Our plan this weekend is to get a speaker elected to the House of Representatives as soon as possible so we can help the American people," Jordan said, without elaborating.

Twenty Republicans voted against Jordan in the first round of ballots Tuesday -- 16 more than he can afford to lose -- and the number grew to 22 a day later, with Republican strategists predicting that his support would only erode further.

A closed-door meeting on Thursday underscored tensions as lawmakers openly urged Jordan, 59, to drop out.

Several are considering speaker bids of their own, according to US media, while the colleagues who voted against Jordan have made clear that they will not relent, however many times he demands another vote.

Meanwhile, Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries called for a bipartisan choice for speaker, calling Jordan a "clear and present danger to our democracy."

"There are still reasonable Republicans over on the other side of the aisle, as I've repeatedly said -- good men and women who want the House reopened," Jeffries told reporters.

He said he would keep his members in Washington over the weekend in case further votes were announced.

"We are going to be here for as long as it takes," he said.