At least three people have suffered "critical" injuries after a Delta plane flipped over while landing at a Toronto airport, according to officials.

One child and two adults were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries after the plane, which had departed from Minneapolis, flipped over at around 2:45 p.m. Monday while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, Ornge Air Ambulance told CBC News.

Lawrence Saindon, a superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, said that 12 other passengers sustained minor injuries, NBC News reported.

All 80 passengers and crew were accounted for. There are no fatalities as a result of the crash and all passengers, including those with critical injuries, are expected to survive.

The Delta flight caught fire after crashing, but first responders were able to put out the blaze and passengers and crew were able to safely evacuate, as reported by ABC News.

At the time of the incident, the airport had been experiencing 20 to 30 mph winds. While it had not been snowing when the crash occurred, snow had reportedly been blowing around the airport.

Snowfall over the weekend had led to a slew of canceled flights, leading the airport to expect a busy day Monday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

