The black and white silent movie flickered into life as the pianist started up with a dramatic flourish. Cue the latest exploits of daring master criminal "Three-Fingered Kate".

The head of a gang behind a string of audacious robberies, Kate -- who is missing the last two digits of her right hand -- always manages to outwit her rival, Sheerluck Finch, aka fictional detective Sherlock Holmes.

Nearly a century after the first "talkies" displaced silent movies for good, a society of London cinephiles still gather regularly to celebrate these largely forgotten works from the dawn of cinema.

The Kennington Bioscope searches out rare films from the era -- many not seen for many decades -- and screens them with live improvised accompaniment on the piano, just as they would have been a century ago.

In a curious twist, the cavernous venue where the Bioscope meets -- now home to London's Cinema Museum -- was formerly the chapel of the 19th-century south London workhouse to which a young Charlie Chaplin was sent.

"It's an amazing synchronicity," silent film devotee Alex Kirstukas, 32, told AFP.

Chaplin, the legendary British comic actor and director, grew up in poverty nearby before beginning his career in the silent era.

Along with his struggling theatre hall artiste mother and elder brother, he was sent to the workhouse -- grim institutions for the destitute -- twice before the age of nine.

Now a cornucopia of film memorabilia, the building is crammed with vintage projectors, publicity posters and other pieces of cinematic history.

Bioscope regular Kirstukas said "bringing together rarities" in a place where "decades and decades" of film history had been assembled made it a one off.

"There is such a strange charm and uniqueness to the place," the American postgraduate film student said, adding that he had been in love with silent movies since discovering them as a child.

"It's a different world, a different type of story-telling with an incredible variety and imagination to it," he said.

The Bioscope's Michelle Facey said she was initially attracted by the "glamour" of the silent movie stars.

But she soon realised just how important the films were, both in their own right and for their influence on later film-makers.

"They were innovating all the time because it was early film and it's still a quarter of all film history that is in this silent film period," she said.

"If you watch 'The Trial' by Orson Welles there's an overhead shot of a huge space with all these desks in it.

"When I saw King Vidor's 'The Crowd' from 1928 there was that shot -- that's where he got it from. It's so interesting to see the clear line between these things," she added.

The silent movie era is generally considered to have begun in 1894. By the early 1930s it had had its day.

The first feature-length sound film "The Jazz Singer" was released in 1927, kickstarting the total transformation of the industry.

The "Three-Fingered Kate" short film -- "Kate Purloins The Wedding Presents" -- was a classic Bioscope find.

Kate, played by French actress Ivy Martinek, and her gang of fellow reprobates tunnel through a fireplace to swipe gifts from a neighbouring house.

Martinek starred in dozens of films made by the British and Colonial film company, including the series of seven "Kate" crime capers made between 1909 and 1912, only one of which survives.

As a convention-flouting "gang leader", her appeal lay very much in not being a "goodie", according to Ian Christie, professor of film and media history at Birkbeck College University of London.

But despite her star status, Martinek and other silent movie stars remain "shadowy" figures due to the loss of so much of their work.

Only a small proportion of silent movies have survived.

For British movies in particular there is a "great gap" between 1906 and the early 1920s, said Christie, making the work of groups like the Kennington Bioscope to find and show long lost gems all the more important.

The small gatherings of several dozen dedicated silent movie lovers are a world away from the heyday of silent films.

In the early 20th century huge crowds flocked to cinemas to see their favourite stars.

With few of the films these cinema-goers enjoyed still in existence, the search goes in dusty archives and private collections.

"Until recently I despaired of ever seeing any of 'Three Fingered Kate'," Christie said. Sometimes "no sooner do you find something and it disappears again", he added.