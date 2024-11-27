London's Metropolitan Police confirmed Wednesday that it had opened a new investigation into sexual assault claims against the late Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, which has so far identified 90 victims.

It comes in the wake of a BBC documentary, aired in September, that detailed several claims of rape and sexual assault against the billionaire Egyptian businessman, who died in August last year aged 94.

More than 400 women and witnesses have since come forward alleging sexual misconduct against him, sparking scrutiny of how the London police force handled complaints stretching back decades.

The Met said "numerous victims, some reporting multiple offences" had come forward following a renewed public appeal. A dedicated unit would "review all reports and pursue all reasonable lines of enquiry", it added.

The force has previously said it had identified 60 potential victims.

Detectives are now probing "a number of individuals associated with" Al-Fayed and "working to establish what roles those individuals may have played in assisting and facilitating" any offences, it added.

Detectives are also reviewing all previous investigations to identify any "missed opportunities", the Met said, noting that investigative techniques and practices had "progressed significantly over the last 20 years".

They have already reviewed more than 50,000 pages of evidence, including victim and impact statements, according to the force.

"This investigation is about giving survivors a voice, despite the fact that Mohamed Al-Fayed is no longer alive to face prosecution," said Commander Stephen Clayman of the Met's Specialist Crime Command.

"However, we are now pursuing any individuals suspected to have been complicit in his offending, and we are committed to seeking justice."

Clayman acknowledged that "past events may have impacted the public's trust and confidence in our approach".

But he said the force was "determined to rebuild that trust by addressing these allegations with integrity and thoroughness".

Earlier this month, the Met referred itself to the UK police watchdog following complaints from two women about its handling of investigations into Al-Fayed's alleged sexual abuse.

Accusations have also emerged in recent weeks against his late brother Salah Fayed -- who died in 2010 -- during the period when he jointly owned Harrods.

Meanwhile, The New York Times this month published the claims of a victim accusing another brother, Ali, aged 80, of knowing about the "trafficking" of women.