French President Emmanuel Macron was set on Wednesday to host a new meeting on Ukraine in a bid to coordinate a European response to what he called an "existential threat" from Russia amid a shock policy shift in Washington.

US president Donald Trump has stunned the European Union by indicating he is ready to resume diplomacy with President Vladimir Putin after three years of Russia's war against Ukraine and discuss the fate of the pro-Western country over the heads of not only Europe but also Kyiv.

On Monday, Macron convened key European leaders as well as NATO and EU chiefs for emergency talks to agree a coordinated response to Washington's shock policy shift on Russia.

Several smaller European countries including Romania and the Czech Republic were reportedly aghast at not being invited despite being strong supporters of Ukraine, so Macron said he would convene a new meeting Wednesday.

In an interview with French regional newspapers on Tuesday, he said he planned to meet "with several European and non-European states".

The talks were set to take place Wednesday afternoon, with most participants taking part by video link, according to the Elysee.

"Russia poses an existential threat to Europeans," Macron said.

France has been one of Ukraine's main Western backers since Russia unleashed its full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

In the interview, Macron appeared open to the idea of sending forces to Ukraine but emphasised this could take place only in the most limited fashion and away from conflict zones.

Paris was not "preparing to send ground troops, which are belligerent to the conflict", he said.

But France was considering, with its ally Britain, sending "experts or even troops in limited terms, outside any conflict zone".

Macron also tried to put a brave face on days of head-spinning US declarations, suggesting that Trump "can restart a useful dialogue" with Putin.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Wednesday Macron planned to meet with party leaders "very soon" to discuss Ukraine.

"It is very important that all French people and their elected representatives fully grasp the gravity of the situation we find ourselves in and the difficulty of some of the choices we will have to make," he told broadcaster RTL.

"Russia has decided to make enemies of us, and we must open our eyes, realise the scale of the threat and protect ourselves."

He acknowledged past mistakes in dealing with the Kremlin and said it was time to act.

"If we do nothing, if we remain blind to the threat, the front line will move ever closer to our borders," added Barrot.