French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged the release of protesters "arbitrarily" arrested in a crackdown on pro-EU demonstrations in Georgia, in telephone talks with the billionaire former premier Bidzina Ivanishvili, the Elysee said.

Macron condemned "intimidation" of civil society as well as police violence "against peaceful demonstrators and journalists", the Elysee said after the rare talks.

Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, currently holds no elected office but is widely believed to pull the strings of power.

Macron "called for the release of all those who were arbitrarily arrested and called for respect for freedom of expression and assembly", his office added, saying that the phone call was at the French president's initiative.

In its statement, Georgian Dream, whose honorary president is Ivanishvili, said that Macron had expressed his concern over the situation in Georgia and "his willingness to contribute to a full resolution of the crisis".

In response, during the one-hour conversation, Ivanishvili, 68, thanked the French president "for his initiative and welcomed the idea of joint efforts".

Thousands of pro-European protesters rallied against the Georgian government Tuesday for a 13th consecutive day, voicing outrage at the decision to shelve its push to join the EU after disputed elections.

The small South Caucasus nation has been mired in turmoil since the ruling party -- accused by the opposition of moving the country towards Russia -- claimed victory in the October 26 parliamentary polls.

The pro-Western opposition dismissed the vote as rigged, prompting tens of thousands to protest against alleged electoral fraud.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's subsequent decision on November 28 to suspend Georgia's talks to join the EU triggered a fresh wave of demonstrations that were met with a tough police response.

Security forces have fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse previous demonstrations and arrested more than 400 people since the second wave of unrest began.

Police have raided opposition party offices and detained leaders, while on Saturday masked men brutally assaulted opposition figures and journalists near the protest venue.

Macron in the telephone talks expressed regret that Georgia had "diverged from its European path" and said "the relationship between the European Union and Georgia would necessarily be affected", the Elysee said.

He called for an inclusive dialogue with all political parties and representatives of civil society, "in accordance with the European and democratic aspirations of the Georgian people", his office added.