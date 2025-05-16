Gulf Arab leaders were "starving for love" -- so US President Donald Trump showered them with near endless praise during a tour filled with bromance and billion-dollar deals this week.

Wary of raising contentious topics such as human rights, Trump rained down compliments on the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as he shuttled between palaces, business forums and lavish state dinners.

Speaking at an investment conference in Riyadh, he told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: "I like you too much!".

He said the prince -- the kingdom's de facto leader -- and Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani were both "tall, handsome guys that happen to be very smart".

In Abu Dhabi, he called UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed a "magnificent man" and a "truly great warrior".

But perhaps the most surprising compliment of his Gulf tour was the one he paid to Syria's jihadist-turned-president after vowing to lift sanctions on the war-battered country in a surprise announcement in Riyadh.

Trump said Ahmed al-Sharaa was "a young, attractive guy" following the first meeting between leaders of the two countries in 25 years.

"Oh, what I do for the crown prince," the US president laughed to a roaring applause as he announced the seismic diplomatic shift that Riyadh had lobbied for.

His approach was in stark contrast with his predecessor Joe Biden's infamous fist-bump with the prince, when they met after he had vowed to make the kingdom a "pariah" during his campaign.

The wealthy Gulf monarchies' penchant for luxury likely found a receptive audience with Trump.

In Qatar, the president -- who recently decked out the Oval Office with gilded souvenirs and gold-plated, Trump-branded coasters -- complimented the "perfect marble" of the emir's headquarters, the Amiri Diwan.

Air Force One was escorted by fighter jets from each Gulf country during the tour -- a gesture likely to have touched the president.

Trump has plans to hold a rare military parade in Washington next month to mark the 250th anniversary of the US army alongside his 79th birthday.

He lamented that his own presidential plane was much less impressive than Gulf leaders' "brand new" jets in an interview with Fox News.

His comments were the latest jab aimed at critics who accused him of blatant corruption, after Qatar offered to donate a luxury aircraft ahead of his visit for presidential and then personal use.

Trump had charged it would be "stupid" to turn down such a gift, despite facing criticism from his own party.

Republican Senator Rand Paul said in a Fox News interview: "I wonder if our ability to judge their human rights record would be clouded by the fact of this large gift".

The US president has long had a fascination for strongmen -- calling Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi his "favourite dictator" during his first term.

Trump also largely stayed silent on human rights issues during his four-day tour, which focused mainly on sealing billion-dollar deals.

Instead he doubled down insisting: "Saudi Arabia has proved the critics totally wrong," and calling bin Salman's modernisation drive "truly extraordinary".

Addressing an investment forum in Riyadh, he slammed "Western interventionists... giving you lectures on how to live or how to govern your own affairs".

"The gleaming marvels of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were not created by the so-called 'nation-builders', 'neo-cons' or 'liberal non-profits'," he said, taking a shot at previous administrations that oversaw invasions and military interventions abroad.

"I believe it is God's job to sit in judgement -- my job [is] to defend America and to promote the fundamental interests of stability, prosperity and peace."