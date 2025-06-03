A British Airways flight attendant was strapped into a first-class seat after being found dancing naked in the plane's restroom during a flight from San Francisco to London.

Crew members on the May 25 flight noticed their colleague went missing when they started food service. After "a long time," the unidentified male flight attendant was eventually found completely undressed, dancing around a bathroom in the plane's Club World cabin, according to reporting by The Sun.

One of the steward's coworkers believed he might have "popped pills" while working, which they called "an extraordinary thing to do."

"The plane was cruising at 37,000ft over the Atlantic, but this bloke seemed to be higher than anyone else," the crew member told the outlet. "Rather than asking passengers 'chicken or beef,' he was stripping off and dancing in the toilet."

The shamefaced attendant was wrestled into a pair of pajamas and buckled into a chair for the remainder of the 10.5-hour flight to Heathrow Airport. Upon arrival, he was escorted from the plane in a wheelchair and met by local authorities.

"Not only is it really dangerous, it is a crazy way to end your BA career," the man's colleague added. "This job can do ridiculous things to people, but staging a one-man disco in a Club World toilet is a new one on me."

The male steward was suspended from his role amid the ongoing investigation.

Originally published on Latin Times