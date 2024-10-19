Manchester United eased the pressure on beleaguered boss Erik ten Hag as they fought back to beat Brentford 2-1, while Tottenham got back on track with a 4-1 rout of West Ham on Saturday.

Ten Hag had defiantly slammed "fairy tales and lies" about his United future on Friday as the Dutchman insisted he was not in danger of the sack.

But the 54-year-old is widely believed to be fighting to save his job after presiding over United's worst start to a top-flight season since 1989-90.

Ten Hag was surely teetering on the brink of being dismissed after Brentford pounced to take the lead in first-half stoppage time when Ethan Pinnock met a corner with a powerful header.

The goal sparked a furious reaction from Ten Hag, who was booked for protesting about Matthijs de Ligt's enforced absence to have treatment on a bloodied head wound.

But Alejandro Garnacho started United's revival in the 47th minute as the Argentinian met Marcus Rashford's angled pass with a superb volley into the top corner.

Rasmus Hojlund bagged the decisive second goal in the 62nd minute, taking Bruno Fernandes' clever flick and clipping a composed finish over Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

"We don't score enough, we are not clinical enough, but today we scored two great goals," Ten Hag said.

"When you score you add some belief. It is only one win, we have to build on this."

United's first win in six games in all competitions was only their third victory in eight Premier League matches this term.

They sit 10th in the table ahead of an intriguing week, featuring a Europa League trip to Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce and a visit to West Ham.

Tottenham scored three goals in eight second-half minutes against West Ham to ease the pain of their recent collapse in a 3-2 loss at Brighton.

Mohammed Kudus' opener for West Ham was cancelled out before the break by Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham ran riot after the interval thanks to Yves Bissouma's strike, an own goal from West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and a fourth from Son Heung-min.

It was a third win in four league games for Ange Postecoglou's men, heaping pressure on new West Ham coach Julen Lopetegui after his side's spluttering start to the season.

"Second half was outstanding from the lads -- good energy, good goals, good football," Postecoglou said.

Brighton moved up to fifth place with a 1-0 victory at Newcastle on a day of mixed emotions for Danny Welbeck, who scored the 35th-minute winner but was later stretchered off with a back injury that left him needing an oxygen mask.

Leicester staged a stirring fightback to snatch a dramatic 3-2 victory at winless Southampton.

Cameron Archer struck in the eighth minute before Joe Aribo's 28th-minute goal increased the lead for the bottom-of-the-table hosts.

But Leicester's Facundo Buonanotte bundled home in the 64th minute before Ryan Fraser was sent off for conceding a penalty with a foul on Jamie Vardy.

Vardy stroked in the 74th-minute leveller from the spot and Jordan Ayew drilled into the bottom corner in the eighth minute of stoppage-time.

Fourth-placed Aston Villa have made their best start for 26 years after a 3-1 win at Fulham.

Raul Jimenez netted in the fifth minute, but Villa's Morgan Rogers equalised four minutes later.

Andreas Pereira had a penalty saved by Villa 'keeper Emiliano Martinez before the interval.

Ollie Watkins' 59th-minute header completed the comeback and Fulham's Joachim Andersen was sent off for a professional foul on the Villa striker five minutes later.

Issa Diop's 69th-minute own-goal sealed the win, although Villa had Jaden Philogene sent off for two yellow cards in three minutes.

Everton clinched their first away win in 16 games in all competitions with a 2-0 victory against Ipswich.

Iliman Ndiaye and Michael Keane scored to leave fourth-bottom Ipswich without a win in eight league games.

Third-placed Arsenal will go top of the table if they win at Bournemouth in Saturday's final match.

On Sunday, Liverpool, currently in pole position, host sixth-placed Chelsea, while champions Manchester City travel to Wolves.