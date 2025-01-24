The mayor of a major US city said Friday immigration officers raided a seafood business, detaining undocumented migrants alongside an American citizen as President Donald Trump pressed actions against undocumented people and deployed troops to the Mexican border.

Trump has pledged a crackdown on migrants with the White House reporting that agents arrested 538 undocumented people on Thursday, with hundreds removed from the country on military aircraft.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said that a US Army veteran was among those detained in an overnight raid on Ocean Seafood Depot that marked a resumption of workplace raids, suspended under former president Joe Biden.

"Some ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents raided a business in our city without a warrant," Baraka told a briefing, adding that a military veteran who held US citizenship was questioned during the operation.

"The problem with this is that none of these people were rapists or murderers or criminals -- the problem is that ICE went in without a warrant."

Newark, New Jersey, like other major cities including New York, is a sanctuary city meaning local officials and law enforcement do not typically cooperate with federal immigration agents as a matter of policy.

Trump has threatened to curb federal funding for cities that uphold sanctuary policies.

Immigration enforcement agents used raids on businesses and workplaces during Trump's first term, with the newly-inaugurated president vowing to resume them, and to conduct operations at schools, churches and hospitals -- also off-limits under Biden.

"They caught three guys... everybody is afraid, I don't know if this is normal. They were from Ecuador I think," a witness to the Newark raid who declined to be named told NBC News.

Last year under Biden there were 270,000 deportations in total, which was a 10-year high alongside 113,400 arrests.

On his first day in office, Trump signed orders declaring a "national emergency" at the southern border and announced the deployment of more troops to the area, vowing to deport "criminal aliens."

Active service troops began arriving on the US-Mexico border Friday, images showed, with soldiers working to build structures and barracks.

There are an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants in the United States, according to the Office of Homeland Security Statistics.

Amy Torres, executive director of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, said "people are scared."

"We knew this was going to happen, and what we learned from folks that stayed behind was that ICE walked in like it was their empire's own conquered land," she said.

"They were heavily armed, there was no prior announcement. They were blocking off entrances and exits."