From doctored photos of sex-fueled parties to a racy AI-generated song, a flood of misinformation surrounding music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs threatens to distort public perception of his closely watched New York trial.

The larger-than-life rapper faces a slew of charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, with his former partner Casandra "Cassie" Ventura telling jurors on Tuesday that Combs subjected her to "disgusting" group sex sessions.

As allegations surfaced in court, a web of conspiracy theories swirled online -- amplified by social media algorithms -- threatening to shroud the facts surrounding the high-profile celebrity trial.

"Nobody believes the earth is flat when they first hear it, but repeated exposure to conspiracy theories can make them start to 'feel' true," Dan Evon, lead writer for RumorGuard, a site that helps debunk viral disinformation, told AFP.

"In that sense, it is possible that a flood of falsehoods about the Combs trial could sway or reinforce public opinion," he added.

A song titled "I Lost Myself at a Diddy Party" and falsely attributed to Justin Bieber recently garnered millions of views across tech platforms, sparking a wave of conspiracy theories about the relationship between the two celebrities.

An audio clip of the song, which features lyrics about Bieber losing his innocence after attending one of Combs's parties, was likely created using an AI tool, according to the disinformation watchdog NewsGuard.

Also gaining traction online was a manipulated image of Combs and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sitting next to US President Donald Trump on a couch with young women.

In another unfounded claim that went viral, the FBI seized a tape showing Hillary Clinton killing a child at one of Combs's drug-fueled "freak-off" sex parties.

NewsGuard reported that the voice of a supposed whistleblower who made the claim in a widely shared video was AI-generated.

The conspiracy theories lay bare the fragility of a misinformation-filled internet landscape, where views and virality are often mistaken as markers of accurate information.

Rampant falsehoods have eroded online trust and turned many social media users into amateur sleuths. In recent months, content creators have pored over videos, photos, and interviews involving Combs and his celebrity associates in search of answers.

"Conspiracy theories are as American as baseball and apple pie," A.D. Carson, associate professor of hip-hop at the University of Virginia, told AFP.

But, he said, they tend to merge into a "perfect storm" when a celebrity like Combs becomes the focus of round-the-clock media attention -- especially in a criminal case involving sex, power, and politics.

Widespread mistrust in the media and public institutions has fueled armies of internet sleuths, who operate on the principle that "there is no truth" and "there are powers that hide information or the real truth from us," Carson said.

"Often the misinformation is in response to what people perceive as misinformation," he added.

Many of these sleuths have drawn parallels between Combs's case and that of other celebrities convicted of sexual misconduct, including Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and the late financier Epstein.

"While there are credible allegations against Combs, conspiracy theories often push beyond the boundaries of what is factually known to allege an even wider and more sinister plot," said Evon of RumorGuard.

"The viral rumors surrounding Combs provide a sliver of proof for other high profile conspiracy theories: That there's a global cabal involved in sex trafficking.

"Diddy's high profile and the nature of his alleged crimes provide another entry point into this conspiracy," he added.

Combs has pleaded not guilty on all counts, including the racketeering charge that the hip-hop pioneer led a sex crime ring that held drug-fueled sex parties by use of force, threats and violence.

The whirlwind of misinformation could distract public attention from the real allegations facing Combs, and in the worst scenario, influence his trial, experts warned.

"It's impossible for people not to be influenced by all the conspiracy theories that are out there," said Alphonse Provinziano, a family law attorney based in Beverly Hills who often works with celebrities.

"This happens with every single high-profile trial," he told AFP. "The question is: will the jurors follow the rules and not be influenced by that."