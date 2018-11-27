There was speculation that Madison Bumgarner might be available before the 2018 MLB trade deadline, but the San Francisco Giants decided not to deal their ace. With the 2019 season approaching, it appears that the team will now listen to offers for the left-hander.

According to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, the Giants are willing to discuss a possible deal for Bumgarner with other teams. The report states that the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers have at least had a “preliminary dialogue” about trading for the former World Series MVP.

Bumgarner, 29, is a prime trade candidate because of his contract. The veteran is eligible to become a free agent after making $12 million in the 2019 season. San Francisco won just 73 games in 2018, suffering a second straight losing year, and they might risk losing him for nothing next offseason.

The Giants could boost their minor-league system by sending Bumgarner to a team like the Phillies. Philadelphia pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez was listed as the No.21 prospect in baseball for the 2018 season by MLB Pipeline. Pitcher Adonis Medina was pegged as the No.64 minor-leaguer. Twenty-four-year-old pitcher Zach Eflin is also a possible trade chip after going 11-8 with a 4.36 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 128 innings last season.

Philadelphia is looking to make a few big splashes this offseason. They’ve had trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks about Paul Goldschmidt, and they are considered to be among the top suitors for Bryce Harer and Manny Machado. The Phillies are also expected to make a play for Patrick Corbin, who is the most sought-after starting pitcher in free agency.

Milwaukee reached Game 7 of the NLCS, and they might have reached the World Series with a stronger rotation. Morosi named Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff as possible trade chips for Bumgarner.

Burnes, 24, had a 2.00 ERA and a 0.56 WHIP in nine playoff innings. Woodruff, 25, had 20 strikeouts in 12.1 playoff innings with a 2.19 ERA.

Injuries limited Bumgarner to 129.1 innings in 2018 and 111 innings in 2017. He’s never had an ERA higher than 3.37 since becoming part of San Francisco’s rotation in 2010.

Bumgarner had arguably the greatest postseason for a pitcher in MLB history when he posted a 1.03 ERA in 52.2 innings during the Giants’ 2014 World Series run. He has a 2.11 ERA in 102.1 career postseason innings.

Photo: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images