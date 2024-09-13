A man in Denmark faces a whopping 86 preliminary charges of driving motorcycles at excessive speeds, popping wheelies at high speeds, and endangering others - actions he videotaped using a camera mounted on his motorcycle helmet, according to the Associated Press.

"I don't think I've ever seen anything like it," Amrik Singh Chadha of the police in eastern Denmark said in a statement. "There is no doubt that it has been a big and unconventional case for us to investigate."

The 29-year-old man, who was not identified, was stopped in May for riding a motorcycle without license plates and without a valid permit.

After being detained, police found the camera on his helmet and discovered that he had recorded driving on the motorcycle's rear wheel while speeding, leading to 25 preliminary charges.

The videos then led to another 38 additional charges of reckless driving for speeding over 100% above the limit.

Others charges were related to the man's driving that the police considered likely to endanger the life and safety of others, the AP reported.

The police went public with the announcement of the preliminary charges on Friday, which are a step away from formal charges.

Reckless driving in Denmark includes driving more than 100% above the speed limit - 124 miles per hour or more - and driving with a blood alcohol level of more than 2.0, the wire service said.

The man likely faces a prison sentence, the AP said.