Japanese star Shohei Ohtani made a triumphant Los Angeles Dodgers home debut on Thursday, getting help from fellow Most Valuable Player teammates in a 7-1 rout of St. Louis.

Leadoff hitter Mookie Betts bashed a solo home run in the third inning and scored three times, Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs and Ohtani went 2-for-3 and scored on Freeman's homer in the third to spark the Dodgers.

"I was the only guy who couldn't hit a homer, but overall I thought I had a pretty good game," Ohtani said. "Overall, I had quality at-bats."

Tyler Glasnow struck out five while allowing only one run on two hits over six innings to earn the victory for Los Angeles, whose fans cheered Ohtani in his first home game since signing a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers following six years with the Los Angeles Angels.

"I'm very grateful... being able to be received by the Dodger fans," Ohtani said. "Obviously, I've been here before, as a visiting player, so it was a little intimidating. But I'm very grateful for the fans -- and there are a lot of them."

Ohtani is part of a Major League Baseball investigation looking into alleged illegal gambling activity by his former translator, but controversy took a back seat to success as the US national pastime enjoyed the start of another campaign.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts liked what he saw from the leadoff trio of Betts, Ohtani and Freeman -- all former MVPs producing a furious top of the batting lineup for his club.

"Mookie does what Mookie does, still swinging a hot bat and Shohei put on a nice show," Roberts said. "I think in any discussion you can argue that they're the best hitters in baseball.

"We're fortunate to have three of 'em at the top of the order. Certainly a first word that comes to mind is 'daunting' for me."

Corbin Burnes struck out 11 batters, a record for any pitcher in his Baltimore debut, to spark the Orioles to an 11-3 home rout of the Los Angeles Angels.

Angels slugger Mike Trout smashed the first home run of the MLB season in the first inning off Burnes, who retired every other hitter he faced.

Burnes had the second-most strikeouts in an opener in the club's 70-year history, the most since Dave McNally's 13 in 1970.

The Orioles held a moment of silence for six workers killed when the Francis Scott Key Bridge -- less than 10 miles from Camden Yards ballpark -- collapsed on Tuesday after a support was struck by a cargo ship.

A flag was also lowered in the ceremony, which came before a sellout crowd of 45,000 fans that included new team owner David Rubenstein.

Juan Soto made a spectacular New York Yankees debut, throwing out Houston's Mauricio Dubon from right field for the second out of the ninth inning to deny the Astros a tying run and a preserve a 5-4 victory for the visiting Yankees.

Soto also ignited New York's rally from a 4-0 deficit with a run-scoring single in the fifth, his first hit in Yankees pinstripes.

The World Series champion Texas Rangers celebrated last season's success with fans, displaying the Commissioner's Trophy before the game.

The evening was capped by a bases-loaded run-scoring single from catcher Jonah Heim in the 10th inning that sealed a 4-3 victory for Texas over the Chicago Cubs.

San Diego's Yu Darvish struck out seven and scattered five hits over five innings but it was Japanese countryman Yuki Matsui who got the win with 1 2/3 innings of no-hit relief in the Padres 6-4 home win over San Francisco.

Cincinnati's Nick Martini smashed a three-run homer and a two-run homer while Frankie Montas struck out four and scattered four hits over six scoreless innings as the Reds ripped visiting Washington 8-2.

Opening Day festivities in Miami included a ceremonial first pitch from Brazilian footballer Neymar before the Marlins' home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Twelve innings later, Jared Triolo's flare single scored Ke'Bryan Hayes for what proved to be the winning run in the Pirates' 6-5 victory extra-innings victory.