Naomi Osaka makes her comeback to Grand Slam tennis on day two of the Australian Open Monday, while Daniil Medvedev has vowed to turn over a new leaf and be "more mature" on court.

New mum Osaka, 26, stepped away from the sport in September 2022, citing mental health concerns.

After giving birth to a baby girl, Shai, in July, the Japanese star decided to return for the 2024 season, but she has a huge first hurdle to clear in 16th-seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

They will grace Rod Laver Arena in the evening session, following on from local hope and 10th seed Alex de Minaur's clash with big-serving Canadian veteran Milos Raonic.

"I have a much more positive mindset and a much more grateful mindset," four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka said of returning to Melbourne, the scene of her title-winning exploits in 2019 and 2021.

"Super-excited to be back. It's been really fun so far."

In-form US Open champion and fourth seed Coco Gauff kicks off the day's action on centre court, fresh from defending her Auckland Classic title in the lead-up.

The 19-year-old American faces Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and will be followed on court by seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, whose job became a lot easier when opponent Matteo Berrettini withdrew with a foot injury on Sunday.

Tsitsipas, who powered into the final last year but was no match for a dominant Novak Djokovic, was due to meet the former world number six Italian but will now face Belgian lucky loser Zizou Bergs.

In another standout match, dangerous Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime will spar with Austrian 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem on Margaret Court Arena.

The winner of that clash could face Medvedev in the third round, should the Russian get past French qualifier Terence Atmane.

Medvedev, a Melbourne finalist in 2021 and 2022, has pledged to be "more mature' this year and cut out the tantrums that are a hallmark of his game.

"Hopefully I can achieve it this season, and we're going to see a new Daniil Medvedev," he said.

Other players in action on day two include five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, and women's sixth seed Ons Jabeur.