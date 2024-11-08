The UN condemned on Friday the staggering number of civilians killed in Israel's war in Gaza, with women and children comprising nearly 70 percent of the thousands of fatalities it had managed to verify.

In a fresh report, the United Nations human rights office detailed the "horrific reality" that has unfolded for civilians in both Gaza and Israel since Hamas's attack in Israel on October 7, 2023.

It detailed a vast array of violations of international law, warning that many could amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and possibly even "genocide".

"The report shows how civilians in Gaza have borne the brunt of the attacks, including through the initial 'complete siege' of Gaza by Israeli forces," the UN said.

It also pointed to "the Israeli government's continuing unlawful failures to allow, facilitate and ensure the entry of humanitarian aid, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and repeated mass displacement".

"This conduct by Israeli forces has caused unprecedented levels of killings, death, injury, starvation, illness and disease," it continued.

"Palestinian armed groups have also conducted hostilities in ways that have likely contributed to harm to civilians."

The report took on the contentious issue of the proportion of civilians figuring among the now nearly 43,500 people killed in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Palestinian territory.

Due to a lack of access, UN agencies have since the beginning of the Gaza war relied on death tolls provided by the authorities in Hamas-run Gaza.

This has sparked accusations from Israel of "parroting... Hamas's propaganda messages" but the UN has repeatedly said the figures are reliable.

The rights office said it had now managed to verify 8,119 of the more than 34,500 people reportedly killed during the first six months of the war in Gaza, finding "close to 70 percent to be children and women".

This, it said, indicated "a systematic violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, including distinction and proportionality".

Of the verified fatalities, 3,588 of them were children and 2,036 were women, the report said.

"We do believe this is representative of the breakdown of total fatalities -- similar proportion to what Gaza authorities have," UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told AFP.

"Our monitoring indicates that this unprecedented level of killing and injury of civilians is a direct consequence of the failure to comply with fundamental principles of international humanitarian law," UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

"Tragically, these documented patterns of violations continue unabated, over one year after the start of the war."

His office found that about 80 percent of all the verified deaths in Gaza had occurred in Israeli attacks on residential buildings or similar housing, and that close to 90 percent had died in incidents that killed five or more people.

The main victims of Israeli strikes on residential buildings, it said, were children between the ages of five and nine, with the youngest victim a one-day-old boy and the oldest a 97-year-old woman.

The report said that the large proportion of verified deaths in residential buildings could be partially explained by the rights office's "verification methodology, which requires at least three independent sources".

It also pointed to continuing "challenges in collecting and verifying information of killings in other circumstances".

Gaza authorities have long said that women and children made up a significant majority of those killed in the war, but with lacking access for full UN verification, the issue has remained highly contentious.

Israel has insisted that its operations in Gaza are targeting militants.

But Friday's report stressed that the verified deaths largely mirrored the demographic makeup of the population at large in Gaza, rather than the known demographic of combatants.

This, it said, clearly "raises concerns regarding compliance with the principle of distinction and reflect an apparent failure to take all feasible precautions to avoid, and in any event to minimise, incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians and damage to civilian objects".