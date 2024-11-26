Pizza Hut China Goes 'Goblin' Mode with New Fried Bullfrog Topping: 'This Is F--king Hilarious'
The latest limited-edition creation from Pizza Hut in China, a pizza topped with a deep-fried bullfrog, is receiving international attention.
Dubbed the "Goblin Pizza," the unusual dish is inspired by the fantasy game Dungeons & Dragons and available for a short time.
The thick-crust pizza features a fried bullfrog centerpiece atop a bed of red sauce and parsley. Its quirky design includes "eyeballs" made from halved hard-boiled eggs, black olives, and sauce, adding to its artistic—and bizarre—appeal.
Global food trend expert David Henke highlighted the unconventional dish, noting it reflects cultural preferences for alternative proteins.
While some social media users praised its creativity, others were less impressed. Comments ranged from "Where do I order?" to "This is a culinary crime scene."
"You can ribbet this right into the garbage," one Reddit user quipped.
"On one hand, what the hell? On the other, this is f--king hilarious," another said, summing up a range of emotion.
Despite the mixed reactions, Pizza Hut's bold marketing move has grabbed attention worldwide, proving that a hop into unexpected territory can make a splash.
Originally published by Latin Times.
