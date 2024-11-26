The latest limited-edition creation from Pizza Hut in China, a pizza topped with a deep-fried bullfrog, is receiving international attention.

Dubbed the "Goblin Pizza," the unusual dish is inspired by the fantasy game Dungeons & Dragons and available for a short time.

The thick-crust pizza features a fried bullfrog centerpiece atop a bed of red sauce and parsley. Its quirky design includes "eyeballs" made from halved hard-boiled eggs, black olives, and sauce, adding to its artistic—and bizarre—appeal.

Global food trend expert David Henke highlighted the unconventional dish, noting it reflects cultural preferences for alternative proteins.

Per @Technomic Global Navigator, in proof that other countries/cultures prefer different types of proteins, Pizza Hut is offering a pizza topped with a frog for a limited time offer in China - and frog is trending.#restaurant #menutrends #menu #global https://t.co/PYgPfQhSvp pic.twitter.com/YvhG9eEYrg — David Henkes (@davidhenkes) November 20, 2024

While some social media users praised its creativity, others were less impressed. Comments ranged from "Where do I order?" to "This is a culinary crime scene."

"You can ribbet this right into the garbage," one Reddit user quipped.

"On one hand, what the hell? On the other, this is f--king hilarious," another said, summing up a range of emotion.

Despite the mixed reactions, Pizza Hut's bold marketing move has grabbed attention worldwide, proving that a hop into unexpected territory can make a splash.

Originally published by Latin Times.