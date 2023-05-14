KEY POINTS Rodtang Jitmuangnon scored a highlight-real knockout at ONE Fight Night 10

Demetrious Johnson may have been the centerpiece of ONE Championship's maiden venture on American shores last May 5th, but Rodtang Jitmuangnon became the apple of the eye of the sold-out crowd in Denver, Colorado.

"The Iron Man" delivered a performance for the ages in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 10, dispatching Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round with one elbow strike to keep the ONE flyweight Muay Thai title around his waist.

Moreover, the highlight-reel knockout earned him a massive $100,000 bonus from Chatri Sityodtong, the promotion's chairman and CEO.

From his entertaining walkout to the official confirmation of his victory, the Thai megastar drew the biggest and loudest reaction from the passionate audience inside the 1stBank Center, outshining his American counterparts lined up on the card.

Despite enjoying superstar status back in Asia, the Thai megastar was completely taken aback by the outpouring of support he garnered from the fans in attendance.

"I was shocked. I had no idea that Americans would respond that way or that I already have a fanbase in America. I'm just very grateful," he told reporters during the post-event press conference.

For Rodtang, winning the hearts of many during the historic occasion was merely the icing on the cake as his objective was to utilize the platform to showcase Muay Thai to North American combat sports fans.

"I was really thrilled with the opportunity to fight in America and show the beauty of Muay Thai. I want to elevate it as an art," he said.

"I truly believe in Muay Thai, I love Muay Thai, and I want the world to see the beauty of Muay Thai, too."

Rodtang remains untouchable under all-striking rules in ONE Championship, recording 16 victories to go along with six successful world title defenses.

However, he is not resting on his laurels. In fact, the 25-year-old hard-hitter has a shortlist of opponents, which includes English rival Jonathan Haggerty and Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa.

Haggerty recently moved up in weight and scored an upset against Nong-O Hama to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt, while Takeru inked a blockbuster deal with the Singapore-based organization.

"It's up to Chatri Sityodtong [whether I fight Haggerty next], but I want to fight them all. I definitely want to fight Takeru," he stated.

Meanwhile, a super-fight opposite Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing crown is still on the table for Rodtang, who has a personal reason as to why he is not too keen on squaring off with his compatriot.

"I'm willing to fight anybody, including Superlek. But I just think from a Thailand perspective that Superlek's a Muay Thai athlete holding the kickboxing belt, and I hold the Muay Thai belt. That's better for Thailand," he mentioned.

It can be recalled that Rodtang and Superlek were supposed to duke it out this past March, but the former had to withdraw from the bout due to an undisclosed injury.

Superlek was even in Denver during fight week, serving as a backup opponent for the Rodtang vs. Tabares encounter.

Rodtang reiterated that he would never turn down any challenge, but for now, facing either Haggerty or Takeru is his priority.

"I'm willing to face anybody, but I really want to fight Haggerty and Takeru right now," he declared.